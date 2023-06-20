Duke of Cambridge Stakes: how to secure £40 in Royal Ascot free bets at Paddy Power

Paddy Power is one of the most historic and trusted names in British and Irish horse racing betting. They know what makes customers tick: free bets, enhanced odds and cashback offers. And they’re back with more of the same ahead of this week’s action.

Click here to claim £40 in free bets at Paddy Power on the Duke of Cambridge Stakes, run on day two at Royal Ascot. Every new member registering with the Paddy Power app through this page qualifies for the free bet, but please don’t leave it too late and risk missing out.

You’ll need all the weapons at your disposal to beat the bookies. Keep reading as we explain how you can claim your £40 free bet today . All you need is a desktop computer or your smartphone.

Duke of Cambridge Stakes: claim a £40 free bet now

With so many talented, well-primed and expensive horses running at Royal Ascot, a strong case could likely be made for three or four runners in each race. However, we’d much prefer you kept things simple, narrowed bets down to those you fancy most and took advantage of the offers and promotions available.

The simple steps detailed below will guide you to the £40 free bet from Paddy Power. Follow the process closely and you’ll be betting with Paddy Power’s money in plenty of time for day two of the royal meeting.

Click here for a £40 free bet from Paddy Power

Complete the registration form to create an account

Deposit £10 and make a qualifying sportsbook bet

You’ll find £40 in betting tokens added to your balance

Paddy Power Duke of Cambridge Stakes sign-up offer: terms and conditions

Before registering, you must familiarise yourself with the finer details of the Paddy Power free bet offer. It takes just a few minutes and could help improve your success rate when using the promotion to bet on the Duke of Cambridge Stakes or any other big races on day two at Royal Ascot.

New customers only

18+, play safe

Minimum £10 bet on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or more

3 x £10 free bets

Free bets valid for 30 days

18+, begambleaware.org

Click for a complete list of T&Cs

What Paddy Power does best

Paddy Power’s new customer welcome bonus of £40 free bet is among the most popular offers in the gambling industry. It’s designed to attract new players in time to enjoy Royal Ascot, but it’s not the usual way Paddy Power does business.

Below are three features of this London-based sportsbook that keep customers returning for more.

Everyday value

Paddy Power prefer to offer customers great odds and value every day instead of going all out on promotions around the big meetings. Check any respected betting odds comparison app and you’ll see Paddy Power’s odds are better than you’ll find at the competition on many eyecatching runners. This is true of Royal Ascot, but also throughout the year.

Extra markets

More ways to bet on a race means more ways to win and Paddy Power again have you covered. Open an account and visit the horse racing tab for an extensive list of Duke of Cambridge Stakes markets. Predict the winner or go each-way, place only, forecast, and more. There’s everything needed to back a winner.

Cash out

The cash-out feature at Paddy Power puts much of the competition to shame. When you make a horse racing multiple bet, you’ll often see a cash-out offer added to your slip. This will rise with each winning selection. The offers made to Paddy Power customers are generous and well above the industry standard. See more Paddy Power offers here .

How to spend your Paddy Power free bet

The Duke of Cambridge Stakes is a Group 2 race open to fillies and mares aged four and above. Run over a mile on Wednesday at Royal Ascot, it boasted one of the most open and competitive ante-post betting markets of the week. But which name will steal the show?

Laurel has attracted plenty of support during the build-up and we expect the money to keep coming on raceday. The John and Thady Gosden-trained filly won at Kempton over a mile earlier this year when sent off as the odds-on favourite, winning comfortably. She was well beaten at Newbury last time and much better is needed to win at this level, but connections have been bullish and she may be worth an interest.

For more Royal Ascot betting offers and free bets for new and existing customers, be sure to check what’s on offer with other leading bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post.