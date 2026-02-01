Dublin Racing Festival Sunday betting offer: Sky Bet boosts Final Demand to 50-1

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The 2026 Dublin Racing Festival finally gets underway on Sunday, following the rescheduling of Saturday’s opening card to Monday after heavy rainfall, with eight top-class races scheduled to go ahead.

Sky Bet are offering a massive 50-1 boost on Final Demand to win the Ladbrokes Novice Chase (1.10) for new customers.

A minimum £1 stake is all it takes to qualify, with winnings paid as 5 × £10 bet tokens, credited on top of any winnings within 72 hours. Free bets expire after 14 days.

Untitled Document Enhanced Offer 4/5 50/1 Final Demand To Win 1.10 On Sunday At Leopardstown NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Freeze a winning score and win a leg of your acca early with AccaFreeze CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply New customers only. Min/max stake £1. Free bets credited on top of winnings within 72 hours. First single & e/w bet only. 5 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets are non-withdrawable. Free bets expire after 14 days. Eligibility restrictions. Further T&CS apply.

Already registered with Sky Bet? Check out Paddy Power's DRF betting offer, where new customers can bet £10 on the opening race on Sunday and receive £60 in free bets for races 2-7.

DRF betting tips for Sunday

Sky Bet are offering 50-1 odds for Final Demand to win at DRF. It's a fantastic offer, and we've thrown in an additional tip:

Owned by Tony Bloom and Ian McAleavy, the five-year-old was a useful performer on the Flat for William Haggas, picking up some valuable prize-money, and this will be just his second start for Willie Mullins.

The Reverend landed his debut over hurdles in a maiden at Cork when last seen and, despite jumping right on a few occasions, showed plenty of ability. With that Flat background, he can only improve further.

Gordon Elliott’s runner has won five of his ten career starts and has shown a smart attitude throughout the season.

After landing back-to-back victories at the start of the season, Casheldale Lad looked to be going well in front in the Hatton's Grace before falling at the final flight, though he had still put up a highly creditable effort.

On his next start in the December Hurdle, against rivals he meets again here, he finished third behind Brighterdaysahead and Lossiemouth, both of whom he was conceding 7lb to. At 20-1, he is one to keep firmly onside.

Note, these odds are subject to change

Sky Bet Sunday Dublin Racing Festival preview

Sunday’s Leopardstown card features eight high-quality races, with several contests shaping markets for the Cheltenham Festival.

The Ladbrokes Novice Chase (1.10) is the headline race. Final Demand has won three Grade 1s from six career starts and is installed as the red-hot favourite. Kitzbuhel, winner of the Kauto Star Novices’ Chase on Boxing Day, looks an intriguing alternative at 10-1. Past winners of this race include Ballyburn, Fact To File, and Galopin Des Champs, making it a race to watch closely.

The Tattersalls Ireland Novice Hurdle (1.40) features Talk The Talk, who impressed in the Future Champions Novice Hurdle before falling at the final flight. Trainer Joseph Patrick O’Brien has him as favourite, while Willie Mullins’ runners, including King Rasko Grey, remain strong contenders.

The Ladbrokes Dublin Chase (2.10) is another must-watch, with Solness aiming to repeat last year’s win at 4-1. Mullins’ stable also features Majborough, Il Etait Temps, and Energumene, ensuring the race is packed with talent.

The Irish Champion Hurdle (3.20) showcases a duel between Brighterdaysahead and Lossiemouth, alongside Poniros, Ballyburn, and Anzadam.

Finally, the Timeless Sash Windows Handicap Hurdle (3.52) could produce an upset, with favourites rarely winning. Fierce Handy and Kotkito Bello (14-1) are standout bets for the race.

Sunday's racing schedule

Here are the races to watch out for on Sunday of the Dublin Racing Festival

Sunday, February 1

For more betting insight, be sure to check out Racing Post's horse racing tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

