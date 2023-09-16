Doncaster St Leger Festival betting offer: get £40 in free bets with Paddy Power this week

With the Doncaster St Leger Festival now under way, Paddy Power have a fantastic bonus offer – £40 in free bets available to all new customers .

This offer is exclusive to new account holders who follow the links in this article and register their new account with Paddy Power .

Continue reading this article for full instructions on how you can get your hands on this free bet bonus.

Paddy Power Doncaster St Leger Festival preview

The Doncaster St Leger Festival is always a highlight of the horse racing calendar. The four-day festival always serves up a feast of top-class Flat racing action, and this year's meeting looks no exception.

The action on day three, which is headlined by the season's the final Classic, the Betfred St Leger (3.35), gets under way at 1.50pm on Saturday. Paddy Power are here to help you have a enjoyable and successful Doncaster St Leger Festival.

How to claim your Paddy Power Doncaster St Leger Festival betting offer

Signing up with Paddy Power is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join Paddy Power and grab your £40 Doncaster St Leger Festival free bet to place on any of the races this week.

Click here to register at Paddy Power

Select the 'Join' button on the homepage

Register for an account, using the code YHRCGK

Create a username and password

Deposit £10+ using a card

Bet £10 on a sportsbook market with odds of 1/2 or greater

£40 worth of free bet tokens will be added to your balance

Paddy Power Doncaster St Leger Festival betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

We highly recommend that you take the time to read the terms and conditions attached to the new player promotion before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how this Doncaster St Leger Festival betting offer works and what's expected of you as a new customer.

New UK & ROI customers only

Minimum deposit £10 bet at minimum odds of 1/2 to qualify

Get £40 in free bets, valid for 30 days

SMS verification required

Bets placed on greyhound racing markets are excluded

Only deposits via cards will qualify

Free bets will be awarded after the qualifying bet has been settled

18+, begambleaware.org

Click for a complete list of T&Cs

Doncaster St Leger Festival schedule + where to spend your £40 in Paddy Power Doncaster St Leger Festival free bets

Here are two following big races to watch out for on day three of the Doncaster St Leger Festival:

2.25: Betfred Portland (Handicap)

SPOTLIGHT TIP: DUSKY LORD

Mid-division in this race last year but ran two of his best races the only times cheekpieces were fitted for Roger Varian, at Glorious Goodwood and when racing away with the Ayr Silver Cup (both on good); has lain relatively low for new yard but returning cheekpieces make him of major interest.

3.35: Betfred St Leger (Group 1)

SPOTLIGHT TIP: CONTINUOUS

Won a French Group 3 last September on very soft ground, while all runs this term were on good or good to firm; well beaten in the Prix du Jockey Club but improvement every time otherwise, trying 1m4f (Group 2) for his Royal Ascot second and for his authoritative win in the Great Voltigeur at York; came from last to first in a five-runner race at York, with Gregory making the running, giving 3lb and beaten nearly five lengths; not sure to improve for this trip but he already has the best form in the race and is on an upward curve.

Why bet on the Doncaster St Leger Festival with Paddy Power?

Paddy Power provide some of the best Doncaster St Leger Festival betting odds and offer one of the most comprehensive levels of coverage of all the races. Here's more:

Market best prices on races

Paddy Power offer the best price on many of the week's Doncaster St Leger Festival races. Check any respected betting odds comparison app and you'll see Paddy Power are often ahead of the competition on certain picks.

Promotions and specials

Paddy Power offer profit boosts, cashback and enhanced odds, which can be found on the promotions tab of the Paddy Power website and app. Check what's available before placing your bets.

Extra places at Paddy Power

With Paddy Power, enjoy the benefit of additional each-way places on races all year round, including during Doncaster St Leger Festival, ensuring you never miss out on a winning opportunity.

To discover more top betting offers and free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure you explore all of the promotions provided by the leading bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.