Crystal Palace v Tottenham betting offer: Get £40 in free bets for Friday's Premier League match with Paddy Power
If you’re looking to make the most out of Saturday's match between Crystal Palace and Tottenham, we have fantastic news for you - Paddy Power is offering a golden opportunity to claim up to £40 in free bets for any Premier League fixture this weekend.
Paddy Power Crystal Palace v Tottenham betting offer: £40 in free bets on Saturday
Big Ange Postecoglou's Spurs are flying. Tottenham currently sit two points clear at the top of the Premier League table after Monday night's 2-0 win over Fulham, and they can extend their lead before anyone else has kicked a ball when they take on Crystal Palace on Friday.
There is a feel-good factor back at Spurs, and a second London derby of the week against Roy Hodgson's side presents another good opportunity to put the pressure on the chasing pack.
Simply register with Paddy Power and take the following steps to take advantage of this superb Premier League betting offer. Get £40 in free bets when you stake £10 on Crystal Palace v Tottenham or on any of the Premier League matches this weekend.
Here’s your chance to claim £40 in Crystal Palace v Tottenham free bets guaranteed to spend on the match this weekend, as well as the rest of the weekend's Premier League games when you stake just £10.
All you have to do to claim this fantastic EPL betting offer is sign up for Paddy Power and follow the instructions in this article.
How to claim your Paddy Power Crystal Palace v Tottenham betting offer ahead of this Saturday's Premier League game
Signing up with Paddy Power is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join Paddy Power and grab your £40 Crystal Palace v Tottenham free bets. The good news is that you can use the offer to place on any of the Premier League clashes this weekend.
- 1. Head over to Paddy Power through this link and click the Join button on their homepage
- 2. Create your username and password
- 3. Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card & place a bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1/2 or greater
- 4. You will be rewarded with £40 of free bet tokens added to your balance
Paddy Power Crystal Palace v Tottenham betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions
We advise reading the terms and conditions attached to the new Crystal Palace v Tottenham betting offer before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how the deal works and what’s expected of you as a new customer.
New UK & ROI customers only
Minimum deposit £10 bet at minimum odds of 1/2 to qualify
Get £40 in free bets, valid for 30 days
SMS verification required
Bets placed on Greyhound racing markets are excluded
Only deposits via cards will qualify
Premier League schedule + where to spend your £40 in Crystal Palace v Tottenham free bets
With the weekend upon us, the Premier League schedule promises to offer some exciting clashes. Fortunately, the Crystal Palace v Tottenham betting offer is not limited only a single game - you can claim £40 in Crystal Palace v Tottenham free bets on any of the weekend's remaining matches:
Friday, October 27
- 8.00 - Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur
Saturday, October 28
- 12.30 - Chelsea v Brentford
- 3.00 - Arsenal v Sheffield United
- 3.00 - Bournemouth v Burnley
- 5.30 - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle
Sunday, October 29
- 1.00 - West Ham v Everton
- 2.00 - Aston Villa v Luton Town
- 2.00 - Brighton and Hove Albion v Fulham
- 2.00 - Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
- 3.30 - Manchester United v Manchester City
With Paddy Power offering a total of £40 in free bets for this weekend's Premier League matches, there are plenty of options available for you to bet on. Here are some ideas:
- Arsenal to win -2 goals @11-10 with Paddy Power
- West Ham to win @21-20 with Paddy Power
- Aston Villa to win -2 goals @21-10 with Paddy Power
- Manchester United to win and both teams to score @6-1 with Paddy Power
Arsenal should make hay against the league's bottom side Sheffield United, who have conceded 24 goals in nine fixtures.
West Ham have only lost one game at home this season which was against Manchester City and host struggling Everton.
Aston Villa have the best home form in the league, with four wins from four, scoring 17 goals in the process.
A surprise derby day win for Manchester United against rivals City can act as a springboard for their season.
Note, these odds are subject to change
Why bet on Premier League matches with Paddy Power?
Paddy Power provides some of the best Premier League betting odds throughout the week, and offers one of the most comprehensive levels of coverage of all the fixtures.
They also provide the most up-to-date information on injuries, form and team news, allowing bettors to make the most informed decisions when deciding which teams to back. Their odds are quite competitive too, meaning that bettors can find the best value for their bets.
Paddy Power offer market best prices on bets
Paddy Power offers the best price on many of the year’s biggest events. Check any respected betting odds comparison app, and you’ll see Paddy Power are often ahead of the competition on certain picks.
Promotions and specials
Paddy Power offers profit boosts, cashback, and enhanced odds, which can be found on the promotions tab of the Paddy Power website and app. Check what’s available before placing your bets. There may be an easier way to gamble on a match.
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
