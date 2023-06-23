Coronation Stakes: claim a £20 free bet at Tote on Friday

The Coronation Stakes will be run at Royal Ascot on Friday and we can’t wait to start. We expect another fiercely competitive race, with many runners holding claims on the prize-money before the start. Who is your winner? Tote make betting easy with their new customer promotion.

Click now to claim your £20 free bet on the Coronation Stakes from Tote.

The marketing team working on Tote’s Royal Ascot betting offers all new players a welcome bonus of £20 free bet. Moreover, it’s quick and easy to claim and yours is ready now. We explain how to join Tote and what’s required to release your £20 free bet in plenty of time for the Coronation Stakes.

Coronation Stakes: claim a £20 free bet at Tote

Royal Ascot 2023 is already well under way, and we hope you’ve been finding those winners. It has been an interesting few days and Friday features an action-packed afternoon with all eyes on the Coronation Stakes. The media will be singing the praises of one horse, but who?

Tote make finding the winner easier with their £20 free bet welcome bonus for new customers. Simply create an account, make your first deposit and place a bet on any sportsbook market. When your opening wager results, the free bet tokens will instantly be added to your account balance.

Here’s how to sign-up using your phone, tablet or laptop.

Click here for a £20 free bet

Answer questions on the registration form

Make your first deposit of £5 or more and bet

£20 in free bets will appear in your balance

Tote Coronation Stakes sign-up offer: terms and conditions

When joining Tote, you must read the terms and conditions in place for new users. This is all easy-to-follow, industry-standard stuff and there’s nothing designed to trip you up or spoil your enjoyment of the bonus. Below are some of the more important terms.

Available to new UK & ROI customers only

Minimum deposit and bet £5 within 14 days of account registration

Minimum odds 1-2

Receive 4 x £5 free bets

Free bets available to use on selected sportsbook markets only

Free bets valid for seven days

Stakes not returned

18+, begambleaware.org

Click for a complete list of T&Cs

Tote promotions and offers

The welcome bonus £20 free bet is an excellent start to life betting with Tote, but there’s plenty more to take your fancy. You can access everything on the promotions tab when you have collected and used your £20 bonus.

Here are some better deals you can expect on the site and app.

Tote guarantee

This offer combines the best of Tote betting and sportsbook punting to ensure you always get the best odds available on your runner. And the biggest returns if you back a winner. If the Tote dividend exceeds the SP, you’ll receive higher returns.

Tote Plus

When you see the Tote Plus symbol beside a horse race on the app or site, you know things are about to get interesting. Traders working at the Tote will boost your returns if you back a winner in that race. It’s worth being interested in a Tote Plus race as you may make a decent profit.

Live streaming

Not a promotion, but a major draw to joining Tote is the live streaming available. Place your bets on the Coronation Stakes and watch the race for free on your devices. Tote’s live stream is fast, secure, and reliable, with no buffering or loading. Enjoy exciting angles, expert commentary, previews and predictions.

Aim high in the Coronation Stakes

You’ll find the best Royal Ascot odds at Tote, thanks to Tote guarantee and Tote Plus. The £20 free bet welcome bonus allows users to take a stab at landing a big-priced winner or each-way profit, and that’s how many members will approach Friday’s race.

Tahiyra has dominated the ante-post betting market and it would be no surprise to see the talented three-year-old filly live up to expectations. But we prefer aiming higher and shooting for the value.

The aptly named Queen For You has run twice this year, winning at Ascot over a mile before ending as best of the rest behind Sounds Of Heaven at York when beaten a short head. Let’s see her continue her impressive form with a winning return to Berkshire.

For more Royal Ascot betting offers and free bets for new and existing customers, be sure to check what’s on offer with other leading bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post.