Coral Royal Ascot day three offer: bet £10 and get £50 in free bets

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Thursday at Royal Ascot 2026 features another stellar card of Flat racing, and Coral are offering new customers the opportunity to secure £50 in free bets through this exclusive welcome deal.

Coral Royal Ascot day three sign-up offer: bet £10 get £50 in free bets

Coral's Royal Ascot welcome offer is designed to give new customers additional betting opportunities across Thursday's seven-race card.

Simply place a qualifying bet, and once it has settled you'll receive £50 in free bets , allowing you to spread your wagers across some of the biggest races on day three.

How to claim your Coral Royal Ascot free bets

Claiming your Royal Ascot welcome offer is quick and straightforward.

Click Join Now and complete the registration process. Deposit at least £10 using an eligible payment method. Place a qualifying bet of £10 or more at the required minimum odds. Once your qualifying bet has settled, your free bets will be credited automatically.

Coral R oyal Ascot offer: £50 in free bets terms and conditions

As with any betting offer, it's important to check the terms and conditions. Here are the details for Coral's Royal Ascot betting offer:

18+. From 09:00 20/05/26.

New customers only.

Min first deposit £10. Certain deposit methods and bet types excluded.

Place a first £10 bet within 14 days of account registration at min odds 1/1 (Evens) for 5 x £10 Free Bets (selected markets only, valid 7 days). Stake not returned.

Restrictions and full T&Cs apply.



At the Racing Post, we have rounded up all of the best Royal Ascot free bets and betting offers in one place. Across the Festival, you can claim £2,500+ in bookmaker bonuses , including offers available on each day of Royal Ascot 2026.

Royal Ascot 2026 festival day three preview

Day 3 of Royal Ascot plays host to the most prestigious race for stayers, the Gold Cup, a Group 1 run over 2m4f. Its illustrious roll of honour includes some of Flat racing's greatest stayers, such as four-time winner Yeats, as well as Stradivarius and Kyprios.

This year, Aidan O'Brien will be seeking a record-extending tenth victory in the Gold Cup with Scandinavia. Despite his short price, the St Leger winner faces stern competition from Rahiebb, who was beaten only a neck by him at Doncaster last season.

Rahiebb made an eye-catching return as a four-year-old when cruising to success at York and the Gold Cup trip appears well within his compass. Last year's winner Trawlerman could also make his seasonal return in the race.

Thursday's card begins with the Listed Chesham Stakes before the King George V Stakes. O'Brien will then be eyeing a fourth consecutive success in the Group 2 Ribblesdale Stakes, a race he has dominated over the past three years.

There is also the Britannia Stakes, one of the meeting's most competitive handicaps over a mile, alongside the Group 3 Hampton Court Stakes. The day concludes with the Buckingham Palace Stakes.

Royal Ascot day three feature race

Here are some of the leading contenders for the Gold Cup on Royal Ascot day three with Coral.

Runners Odds Scandinavia 13-8 Trawlerman 7-2 Rahiebb 4-1 Al Riffa 8-1 Caballo De Mar 9-1 Sweet William 16-1

Note, these odds are subject to change

For more expert insight, check out our expert Royal Ascot tips for the best racing picks.

Royal Ascot 2026 day three race schedule

Thursday 18 June

Royal Ascot day three betting FAQs

Can I use my Royal Ascot free bets on any race on day three?

In most cases, yes. Once your qualifying bet has settled and your free bets have been credited, they can usually be used on any eligible Royal Ascot day three race. Some bookmakers may exclude certain markets, so always check the promotion's terms and conditions.

Are Royal Ascot betting offers available to existing customers?

Most Royal Ascot welcome offers are available to new customers only. However, many bookmakers also run odds boosts, extra place races and personalised promotions for existing customers throughout the five-day meeting.

What is the biggest race on Royal Ascot day three?

The Gold Cup is widely regarded as the feature race on the third day of Royal Ascot. The Group 1 staying championship is the most prestigious race in Britain for long-distance horses and often attracts the sport's leading stayers. First run in 1807, the Gold Cup is one of the meeting's most historic contests and is considered a highlight of the entire festival.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Click for more racing free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.