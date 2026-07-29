Coral Glorious Goodwood day two free bets: get £30 in free bets for Wednesday's racing

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Glorious Goodwood 2026 has arrived, and Coral is celebrating day two with an excellent welcome offer. New customers can claim up to £30 in free bets when they sign up through the links featured in this article and open a new Coral account.



Read on for everything you need to know about claiming this Coral free bet offer.

How to claim your Coral Glorious Goodwood day two b etting offer

Signing up with Coral is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join Coral and grab your £30 Coral free bet to place on any of the races this week.

1. Sign up - Create your account

2. Place a qualifying bet - Min £5 at odds 1/2 or greater

3. Get £30 in free bets - On Goodwood

Coral Glorious Goodwood b etting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

We highly recommend that you take the time to read the terms and conditions attached to the new player promotion before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how the Glorious Goodwood betting offer works and what's expected of you as a new customer.

18+ New UK + ROI customers only.

Certain deposit methods & bet types excl.

Min first £/€5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 6 x £/€5 free bets (selected sportsbook markets only, valid 7 days, stakes not returned).

Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

At the Racing Post, we have put together all of the best racing free bets and bookmaker offers , so take a look as you can claim up to £2,000+ in sports bonuses and betting offers.

Coral day two Glorious Goodwood p review

The second day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival is headlined by the Group 1 Sussex Stakes, one of the standout mile contests of the Flat season. Often a defining race for the division, this year's renewal sees an exciting mix of proven Group 1 performers and emerging talent, while the supporting card promises plenty of quality throughout.



Bow Echo has the chance to cement his position as the season's standout miler as he steps up to face his elders after an impressive campaign against his own generation. Opera Ballo brings strong Group 1 form to the table following an excellent run in the Queen Anne Stakes, while Gstaad is set to renew his rivalry with Bow Echo in what looks an intriguing tactical affair.



The Group 3 Molecomb Stakes adds further intrigue, with Goodwood's downhill five furlongs providing the perfect stage for some of the fastest juveniles in training. Crownbreaker looks to continue his progression for Kevin Philippart de Foy, while Adonius returns after an impressive victory in the Lily Agnes at Chester and could have more to offer.

With a championship mile and a thrilling juvenile sprint on the card, day two has all the ingredients for another memorable afternoon on the Sussex Downs.

Day two racing schedule + where to spend your £30 in Coral Glorious Goodwood free bets

Here are the races to watch out for on Glorious Goodwood Day two.

Wednesday July 29

With Coral offering a total of £30 in Glorious Goodwood free bets for day two, there are plenty of options available for you to bet on. Here are some ideas:

Bow Echo to win the Sussex Stakes @11-10 with Coral



The star miler of the three-year-old division this season, Bow Echo looks to make the step into open company. He has shown a lot of class, however, and can make the weight-for-age allowance count to land favouritism.





Where Love Lives to win the Molecomb Stakes @14-1 with Coral



An impressive winner of the National Stakes at Sandown two starts ago, he was ultimately disappointing in the Norfolk at Royal Ascot. He had excuses that day though and is now running for Donnacha O'Brien for the first time.

Note, these odds are subject to change

For more betting insight, be sure to check out Racing Post's horse racing tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Click for more racing free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.