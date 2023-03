Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle: £200 in betting offers & extra places

The most anticipated week of racing in the jumping calendar, the Cheltenham Festival, is just around the corner and the third race on day two is one of the trickiest puzzles to solve of the week, the Coral Cup.

We’ve found the top Cheltenham betting offers available from the bookmakers to get your festival week off to the best possible start and selected the three horses with leading chances of landing the spoils in the Coral Cup.

Check out how many Cheltenham free bet tokens you can collect to spend at this superb fixture. The more betting accounts you sign up for increases the number of free bets received, with over £200+ up for grabs - plenty for you to have a go at and use in every race of the festival for free.

The best Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle betting offers

Coral Cheltenham free bets

18+. New UK & ROI customers only. Minimum deposit £5. Minimum first £5 bet at minimum odds of 1/2 to qualify for 1 x £20 free bet. Certain deposit methods and bet types are excluded. Free bet valid for seven days. Stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

Paddy Power Cheltenham free bets

New customer offer. Place a £10 Sportsbook bet on any Cheltenham Festival race at min. odds 1/2 (1.5) — get £50 in free bets. SMS verification required. Free bets awarded on qualifying bet settlement and can be used on any Cheltenham race or UEFA Champions League game. Only deposits via Cards will qualify (Apple Pay deposits excluded). T&Cs apply.

William Hill Cheltenham free bets

Play safe. From 00:01 on 13.04.2022. £30 bonus. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on the sportsbook. Further terms apply. 18+.

Sky Bet Cheltenham free bets

New customers only. First single & e/w bet only. £10 minimum stake. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 4 x £10 horse racing bet token. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets for horse racing only. Free bets are non withdrawable. No free bet expiry. Eligibility restrictions and further t&cs apply. 18+. Begambleaware.org.

Betfair Cheltenham free bets

Place a £10 Sportsbook bet on Horse racing between the 13th and 17th March, at min. odds 1.5 (1/2) — get £45 in free bets. Only deposits via cards will qualify, Apple pay not valid on this promotion. T&Cs apply.

bet365 Cheltenham free bets

Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Minimum odds, bet, and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Ladbrokes Cheltenham free bets

18+. New UK+IRE customers only. Certain deposit methods and bet types are excluded. Minimum first £5 bet within 14 days of an account registration at minimum odds of 1/2 to get 4 x £5 free bets. Free bets are available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets are valid for seven days, and the stake is not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

Tote Cheltenham free bets

New customers online only. Place your first bet on racing pools for a minimum of £10 and win or lose you will receive £20 redeemable against win/place racing bets only and £20 redeemable against exotics bets only. Tote Credit cannot be withdrawn, exchanged, or substituted and expires after 7 days. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the bet-slip. Full T&Cs apply. BeGambleaware.org

Unibet Cheltenham free bets

Plus £10 Casino Bonus. New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply.18+. BeGambleAware.org.

How to claim your Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle offers

Our favourite are displayed above and with Cheltenham about to kick off, now is the perfect time to take advantage of their generous sign-up offers.

You can sign up by using your mobile or desktop computer, so why not follow the simple step-by-step registration details below and .

Select a from the above list and click its link to begin. The process is the same for any apps covered on this page. Complete the registration form, adding all the necessary information to register your account. A few betting apps require you to enter a unique promo code when joining. If this is the case, the code will be supplied during registration. Deposit funds to your betting account using an accepted method, such as a debit card, and place a qualifying sportsbook bet. Look out for minimum odds. When the qualifying bet results, the tokens will be automatically added to your account balance and can be used.

How to bet on the Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival

Once you’ve registered for an account using the instructions above, it’s time to use your deposit in order to trigger your and qualify for your free bets, so why not start with a bet in the . Here’s how to place your bet.

Open the website/app of your chosen bookmaker and log in Navigate to the Horse Racing tab Scroll to UK and Ireland and select the Cheltenham Festival Open up the racecard for the 2.50 Click on the horse who you think is going to win, this will add the selection to your betslip Open up your betslip and add your stake, making sure to hit the requirements needed to obtain your free bets, and then place your bet. Now sit back and enjoy and watch your selection saunter home to victory - hopefully!

Three horses with a chance in the Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle

The can be one of the hardest puzzles to solve, especially as only one favourite has obliged in the last ten years, with five of those winners at odds of 20-1 or more.

Camprond currently heads the market for the 2m5f contest, having returned to hurdling on his last three starts after his novice chase campaign went south.

His first two runs back over hurdles were on ground which was too soft for him, while last time at Musselburgh he seemed to find it all happening too fast for him back at 2m.

This Persian War winner finished fourth in this race last year when the underfoot conditions wouldn’t have suited and he is rated 2lb less time around.

Run For Oscar is Charles Byrnes’s only entrant in the race and arrives on the back of a solid third in a conditions hurdle in the mud at Punchestown.

Before that he had filled the same position in a 3m½f premier handicap at Haydock, similarly in soft conditions, which doesn’t play to his strengths.

However, he was well backed when landing two handicaps on the Flat on good ground, including Newmarket’s Cesarewitch by three and a quarter lengths, and took a 2m4f handicap on his first start for Byrnes on quick ground.

One who could go well at a bigger price is Benson, who will be bidding to cash in on the £100,000 bonus after he was last seen winning the Morebattle Hurdle at Kelso.

He’s just as effective over a longer trip and arrives in great form, not finishing outside of the first two since joining Sandy Thomson in October.

Check out our for expert opinions on the races, or find £200+ in .

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.