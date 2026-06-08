Coral betting offer: get 66-1 on Scott McTominay to score at the World Cup

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Coral have boosted Scott McTominay to 66-1 to score at the 2026 World Cup , giving new customers the chance to back one of Scotland's biggest goal threats at significantly enhanced odds.

The Napoli midfielder enjoyed another outstanding season in front of goal, scoring 14 times in all competitions, while he has also netted 13 international goals since the start of 2023.

With McTominay trading at just 1-2 to score anytime during the tournament, Coral's 66-1 odds boost stands out as one of the best World Cup betting offers currently available.

Get 66-1 on McTominay to score at the 2026 World Cup with Coral

Coral are offering new customers enhanced odds of 66-1 on Scott McTominay to score a goal at the 2026 World Cup.

Read on for full details on how to claim the offer, important terms and conditions, and key information for new customers.

Already have a Coral account? Check out Sky Bet's World Cup promo, where new customers can get a £10 free bet for every Harry Kane goal scored during the tournament.

How to claim the World Cup enhanced odds offer for McTominay to score

Opening an account with Coral is quick and straightforward. Follow the steps below to claim enhanced odds of 66-1 on McTominay to score at the World Cup.

Here’s how to join:

Sign up with Coral here Open a new account Deposit a minimum of £10 Place a maximum £1 bet on Scott McTominay to score at the 2026 World Cup at 66/1 If your bet is successful, you will be paid out in 13 £5 bet tokens within 24 hours of the market being settled Stake and winnings will be returned at original odds as cash on settlement Free bets are valid for four days and can be used on any Sports market

Offer expires at 8pm BST on Thursday, June 11th

Coral Scott McTominay 66-1 offer: terms and conditions

We recommend reading the full terms and conditions before claiming this World Cup enhanced odds offer.

18+. New customers only.

Min 1st dep £10.

Certain deposit methods & bet types excl.

Bet £1 single on Scott McTominay to score at the World Cup (£1 Max/Min)

Pre-tournament at 66/1 for 13x £5 Free Bets (valid 4 days).

Original price 1/2.

Stake & winnings returned at original odds as cash on settlement.

Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

Looking for the best 2026 World Cup betting offers? Visit our dedicated World Cup free bets page to compare the latest welcome offers, enhanced odds and bookmaker promotions from the UK's leading betting sites.

Will Scott McTominay score at the World Cup?

McTominay has developed into one of Scotland's most reliable goalscoring midfielders. He scored 14 goals for Napoli during the 2025-26 season and has found the net 13 times for Scotland since the beginning of 2023.

His late runs into the penalty area and aerial ability make him a constant threat from open play and set-pieces, which explains why bookmakers expect him to get on the scoresheet during the tournament.

What are Scotland's World Cup group stage fixtures?

Fixtures Date Kick-off time (UK) Haiti vs Scotland 14 June 2am Scotland vs Morocco 19 June 11pm Scotland vs Brazil 24 June 11pm Scroll >>> table to view

How many international goals has Scott McTominay scored?

McTominay has 14 goals for Scotland.

Can existing Coral customers claim this offer?

No. This enhanced odds promotion is available to new Coral customers who meet the qualifying requirements.

When does the Coral Scott McTominay offer expire?

The promotion expires at 8pm BST on Thursday, June 11

Remember to gamble responsibly . . .

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.