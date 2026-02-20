Constitution Hill offer: bet £50 get £50 free if he wins by 3+ lengths

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

🔍 Star Sports Constitution Hill betting offer – key points

Here’s a quick overview of the Star Sports free bet offer on Constitution Hill at Southwell tonight (7.30pm), including eligibility, stake, and how the promotion works.

🎯 Bet £50+ on Constitution Hill and get a £50 free bet

Bet £50+ on Constitution Hill and get a £50 free bet 🏇 Applies if Constitution Hill wins by 3 lengths or more

📅 Race: 7.30pm Southwell, 20 February 2026

💷 Qualifying bets: £50+ win-only stake

⏱️ Free bet credited by midnight Friday

📅 Free bet expires 10pm Sunday, 22 February 2026

👤 Eligible customers only

Star Sports are celebrating tonight’s feature contest at Southwell with a special Constitution Hill promotion. Place a £50 (or more) win bet on the former Champion Hurdle winner and claim a £50 free bet if he wins by three lengths or more.

This is a great chance to back one of the most high-profile runners in Friday Night Live at Southwell while boosting your racing stake.

How to claim your Star Sports Constitution Hill free bet

Claiming your £50 free bet on Constitution Hill is simple. Follow these steps to ensure you take full advantage of Star Sports’ promotion:

Place a £50+ win bet on Constitution Hill in the 7:30pm Southwell race Qualifying stake must be real cash and placed before race time Receive £50 free bet if Constitution Hill wins by 3 lengths or more Free bet credited by midnight Friday, usable online only until 10pm Sunday Free bet cannot be split, cashed out, or used on void bets



Constitution Hill betting offer – key terms

Before placing your bet on Constitution Hill at Southwell, it’s important to understand the main terms of the Star Sports promotion. Here’s what you need to know.

Eligible customers only

Minimum qualifying stake: £50 win-only

Free bet credited Friday midnight if conditions met

Free bet expires Sunday 22 Feb 10pm

Cannot split free bet into smaller wagers

Void and cashed-out bets do not qualify

Free bet online use only

Promotion valid from Thursday 19 Feb until race time 7:30pm Friday 20 Feb 2026

Star Sports decision is final

Full terms apply at Star Sports.

At the Racing Post, we have put together all of the best racing free bets and bookmaker offers

Southwell 7.30pm race preview – can Constitution Hill dominate on the Flat?

All eyes will be on Constitution Hill as the former Champion Hurdle winner makes a fascinating switch to the Flat in the 7.30pm at Southwell.

After a jumps campaign that promised plenty but ultimately faltered, connections will be hoping this all-weather assignment helps restore confidence and showcase the raw ability that once made him unbeatable over hurdles. The step back from obstacles removes obvious risks, but this is no penalty kick.

The chief threat looks to be Square Necker , an unexposed Flat performer whose form already hints at Group-race potential, while Daddy Long Legs brings proven Grade 1 quality from the jumps sphere and could be a major factor if adapting smoothly to conditions. Gambino is another with Flat credentials and may be better suited by this test than many of the jumpers lining up.

If Constitution Hill can assert his class early and travel with fluency, he has the ability to put this field to the sword, but with several rivals open to improvement, this shapes up as a compelling and informative contest under the Southwell lights.

For more betting insight, be sure to check out Racing Post's horse racing tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

What time is Constitution Hill running at Southwell tonight?

Constitution Hill runs in the 7.30pm race at Southwell on Friday 20 February.

Is Constitution Hill racing over jumps or on the Flat?

This is a Flat race on the all-weather. Constitution Hill switches codes as connections look to rebuild confidence following a mixed jumps campaign.

Who trains and rides Constitution Hill?

Constitution Hill is trained by Nicky Henderson and will be ridden by Oisin Murphy in the Southwell 7.30pm.

Who are Constitution Hill’s main rivals at Southwell?

The strongest opposition appears to come from Square Necker, an unexposed Flat performer with Group-race potential, and Daddy Long Legs, a Grade 1-placed hurdler trained by Willie Mullins. Gambino also commands respect after promising Flat form earlier in his career.

What is the Star Sports Constitution Hill offer?

Star Sports are offering a £50 free bet if Constitution Hill wins by three lengths or more when you place a £50 win bet on him in the 7.30pm Southwell race.

Why bet with Star Sports tonight?

Exclusive £50 free bet promotion on Constitution Hill

Coverage of all Southwell Friday Night Live races

Quick, secure online betting platform

Great value for high-profile, feature contests

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

