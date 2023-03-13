Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle free bets & £200 in betting offers

We are tantalisingly close to the start of the most anticipated week of racing in the jumping calendar, the Cheltenham Festival, and the second Grade 1 contest on Tuesday is the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle, a race which is sure to feature two ageing ex-Champion Hurdle winners in Honeysuckle and Epatante.

Three horses with a chance in the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle

This is one of the most competitive-looking Grade 1s of the festival, with six horses shorter than 7-1 in the betting, and Epatante looks to have a great opportunity of landing herself a second success.

She’s finished behind her mighty stablemate Constitution Hill twice this season, in the Fighting Fifth and Christmas Hurdle, but she’s beaten the remainder of the field both times before taking the Yorkshire Rose Mares’ Hurdle at Doncaster last time.

She’s currently second favourite behind Honeysuckle, but I reckon she would have beaten the Champion Hurdle winner last year had she produced a better jump at the last and she could be hard to beat here.

However, Honeysuckle was unbeaten until this season and warrants a huge amount of respect, despite her powers seemingly waning.

She lost her unbeaten record in the Hatton’s Grace before finding State Man too good in the Irish Champion Hurdle, two races she won comfortably last season.

This is a touch below the level she is customary to and any other year she may be shorter in the betting, but this year’s running is full of class horses, including Marie’s Rock and Love Envoi.

Marie’s Rock was an impressive winner of the Relkeel Hurdle on her reappearance but connections may be tempted to head to the Stayers’ instead, while last year’s Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle winner, Love Envoi, has won eight of her nine starts and took a Listed mares’ hurdle with ease on her last start.

