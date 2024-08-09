- More
Claim up to £280 with the best EFL Championship betting offers and boosted odds this week + get 50-1 odds for a goal in the Blackburn vs Derby match tonight
Get your hands on £280 in free bets and sign-up bonuses on the opening round of EFL Championship fixtures.
Here is the boosted offer that you can claim today:
- Sky Bet: Get a 50-1 odds boost for a goal to be scored in the Blackburn Rovers vs Derby County match
Sky Bet EFL Championship free bets: get 50-1 odds boost for a goal to be scored in the Blackburn Rovers vs Derby County match tonight
Grab a 50-1 odds boost for a goal to be scored in the Blackburn Rovers vs Derby County match with Sky Bet
50/1 - 1+ Shot On Target - Blackburn V Derby
- Freeze a winning score and win a leg of your acca early with AccaFreeze
New customers only. Min/max stake £1. Free bets credited on top of winnings within 72 hours. First single & E/W bet only. 5 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtual. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.
Leading online bookmakers always offer attractive betting bonuses, appealing sign-up promotions, and fantastic free bets ahead of noteworthy sporting events and festivals. With the return of English football, several of the UK's leading online bookmakers are kicking off the 2024/25 season in style and giving away up to £280 for football fans.
Here are the other betting offers you can claim for the Championship this week:
- Paddy Power: £50 in free bets
- Betfair: £50 in free bets
- William Hill: £60 in free bets
- Bet365: £30 in free bets
- Ladbrokes: £20 in free bets
- Coral: £20 in free bets
Full offer terms and conditions are below
Total: £280
How to claim your EFL Championship betting offers with any bookmaker
If you’re ready to bag over £250 in free bets then simply sign up with any of the bookmakers in this article ahead of this week's Championship matches. Follow these simple steps to get started:
- Go to the bookmaker’s homepage and select ‘New Customer’ to begin registration.
- Fill out the form with the required info and choose a username and password.
- Make a small deposit to activate the account.
- Now, you are all set to start placing your wagers on any sport.
- The free bet tokens should be automatically added to your account balance.
- Do this with every bookmaker to ensure you are getting the most out of your experience.
At the Racing Post, we have put together all of the best football free bets and bookmaker offers, so take a look as you can claim up to £1,000+ in sports bonuses and betting offers.
Claim £280 in free bets ahead of this week's Championship games here plus each bookmaker’s terms and conditions
Paddy Power EFL Championship free bets
Get £50 in free bets when you place a £10 qualifying bet
Get £50 In Bet Builder Free Bets When You Place A £10 Bet
- Lengthen the chances of your free Bet Builders with Super Sub
New Customer offer. Place a min £10 bet on Football on odds of min 1.5 (1/2), get £50 in Free Bet Builders after the qualifying bet has been settled. Rewards valid for 90 days. Only deposits via cards & Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.
Betfair EFL Championship free bets
Receive £50 in free bets when you stake at least £10 with Betfair
Get £50 In Free Bets When You Place £10
- Free Bets with Betfair's Rewards Club
Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min EVS (2.0), get £50 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.
William Hill EFL Championship free bets
Get £60 in Championship free bets by placing a single £10 bet with William Hill
Deposit And Bet £10 To Get £60 Free Bets
- Top Price Guarantee on the Top 20 Players for the The Open 2024 Tournament Winner market
18+. Play Safe. New players using T60 code. Online only. Get £60 bonus split as follows: (i) Deposit £10. Get a £20 Vegas Bonus on selected games (72hr expiry, wagering reqs apply); “(ii) bet £10+ (odds 1/2+) with cash or Vegas winnings (after wager reqs met). Once settled, get 4x£10 sports free bets (valid 7 days, excl. virtual sports). Payment & country restrictions & full T&Cs apply.
Bet365 EFL Championship free bets
Bet on this week's Championship matches with bet365 and get £30 in free bets
Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets
- Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG)
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
Ladbrokes EFL Championship free bets
Get £20 in EFL Championship free bets from a £5 bet with Ladbrokes
Get £20 In Free Bets When You Bet £5
- Great acca features, including the ability to edit a live accumulator
18+ New UK+IRE Customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 4x £5 free bets. Free bets available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets valid for 7 days, stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply.
Coral EFL Championship free bets
Get £20 in football free bets from a £5 bet with Coral
Get £20 In Free Bets When You Bet £5
- Over 100 markets for each football match
18+ New UK+IRE Customers. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 1x £20 free bet. Free bet available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets valid for 7 days, stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply
EFL Championship Week 1 preview
The EFL Championship returns this week after a bumper summer of sport with Euro 2024 and the Olympics.
The feature of Friday night is on Sky Sports Football, with Blackburn Rovers vs Derby County. This should be an interesting test for County, who were promoted from League One last season after finishing second. For Blackburn, they'll be looking to get points on the board as quickly as possible, after their relegation scrap last campaign.
Leeds United vs Portsmouth is a fixture that wouldn't look out of place in the Premier League, which is where Leeds will be aiming to be this time next year after their recent Wembley heartbreak when they lost in the play-off final to Southampton in May. For Pompey, survival will be the primary aim after a 12-year absence from the Championship.
Monday night's match is between two recently relegated sides, Luton Town vs Burnley. A return to the Premier League at the first time of asking will be the aim for both of these sides, and this could already be seen as a 'six-pointer'.
EFL Championship Week 1 fixtures and where to watch
Friday, August 09 2024
- 8.00pm - Blackburn vs Derby (Sky Sports Football)
Saturday, August 10 2024
- 12.30pm - Cardiff City vs Sunderland
- 12.30pm - Hull City vs Bristol City
- 12.30pm - Leeds United vs Portsmouth
- 12.30pm - Middlesbrough vs Swansea City
- 12.30pm - Millwall vs Watford
- 12.30pm - Oxford United vs Norwich (Sky Sports Football)
- 12.30pm - Queens Park Rangers vs West Brom
- 12.30pm - Stoke City vs Coventry City
Sunday, August 11 2024
- 4.00pm - Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth (Sky Sports Football)
Monday, August 12 2024
- 8.00pm - Luton Town vs Burnley (Sky Sports Football)
Remember to gamble responsibly
Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.
