Claim £40 in Kwiff free bets for the Nassau Stakes at Glorious Goodwood

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Glorious Goodwood 2026 has arrived, and Kwiff is celebrating day two with an excellent welcome offer. New customers can claim up to £40 in free bets when they sign up through the links featured in this article and open a new Kwiff account.



Read on for everything you need to know about claiming this Kwiff free bet offer.

How to claim your Kwiff Glorious Goodwood Nassau Stakes b etting offer

Signing up with Kwiff is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join Kwiff and grab your £40 Kwiff free bet to place on the Nassau Stakes.

1. Register & claim offer

2. Deposit & Bet

3. Get your £40 in free bets

Kwiff Glorious Goodwood b etting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

We highly recommend that you take the time to read the terms and conditions attached to the new player promotion before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how the Glorious Goodwood betting offer works and what's expected of you as a new customer.

New UK customers.

Place a £10 real money bet at min. 2.0 odds within 5 days of deposit.

Get 4 x £10 Free Bets: 1 Single, 2 Accas & 1 Bet Builder (min. 3 selections each).

Excludes cashout, E/W, Multis, Ineligible Markets & Odds Boosts.

Credited after bet settlement. 7-day expiry.

T&Cs apply.

At the Racing Post, we have put together all of the best racing free bets and bookmaker offers , so take a look as you can claim up to £2,000+ in sports bonuses and betting offers.

Kwiff Nassau Stakes Glorious Goodwood p review

The Group 1 Nassau Stakes is the feature race on day three of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, with a high-class field of fillies and mares set to clash over 1m2f. One of the highlights of the summer calendar, the race has a rich history of crowning elite middle-distance performers and this year's renewal looks no exception.



Aidan O'Brien's Diamond Necklace heads the market after an outstanding campaign in France, having landed both the French 1,000 Guineas and the French Oaks. Andrew Balding's See The Fire is back for another crack at the prize after finishing runner-up in each of the last two renewals, while John and Thady Gosden's Friendly Soul looks to make amends for her luckless Royal Ascot defeat. A Group 1 winner in France last season, she has the class to play a leading role if enjoying a smoother passage.



With proven Group 1 performers and progressive fillies all lining up, the Nassau Stakes promises to be one of the standout races of the week and another fascinating chapter in the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Day three racing schedule + where to spend your £40 in Kwiff Glorious Goodwood free bets

Here are the races to watch out for on Glorious Goodwood Day three.

Thursday July 30

With Kwiff offering a total of £40 in Glorious Goodwood free bets for day three, there are plenty of options available for you to bet on. Here are some ideas:

Flann Sunna to win the Markel Richmond Stakes @5-4 with Kwiff



Nicely bred and ran out an impressive winner of his maiden but then was even more impressive the next time at Ascot winning by just under 5 lengths. Expect him to make into a Group class two-year-old.





Friendly Soul to win the Nassau Stakes @12-5 with Kwiff



One of the biggest hard luck stories of Royal Ascot over a mile, Friendly Soul is going back up in trip and can be fancied to get the better of the three-year-old favourite Diamond Necklace.

Note, these odds are subject to change

For more betting insight, be sure to check out Racing Post's horse racing tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Click for more racing free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.