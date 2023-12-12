Christmas comes early: land £40 free bets from Betfred for December - new & existing customers

Christmas brings cheer to all and now it's your turn to bag yourself some in the form of Betfred's £40 December betting bonus. That's right – Betfred are offering £40 in free bets to all new customers this Christmas, just in time for the holidays and the big races, of course.

Score £40 in free bets this Christmas with this Betfred offer

You now have the opportunity to get £40 in free bets when you stake £10 with Betfred.

All you have to do is register with Betfred and take the following steps to take advantage of this exclusive offer to get £40 in free bets .

How to claim your Betfred betting offer

This guide will show you the simple steps to take to join Betfred and grab your £40 free bet to place on any events in December. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Unlocking your Betfred £40 free bet for Christmas following your registration is both simple and secure. Just follow these steps:

REGISTER & DEPOSIT Using Promo Code WELCOME40 Place a bet of £10+ on Sports We'll give you £40 in Bonuses

How to use your £40 in Betfred free bets

Claiming Betfred's Christmas welcome betting offer is a straightforward process. Follow the steps below to receive your £40 in free bets upon sign-up:

Register using the promo code WELCOME40 . Deposit at least £10, using a Debit Card registered to you, within 7 days of registering for an account with us. No other payment method will qualify. Place a bet of £10 or more on any qualifying Sportsbook markets at odds of Evens or greater (2.0+), which is going to be settled within 7 days of registering for your account. Two or more separate bets with a combined stake of £10 will not qualify. Only your very first valid bet will count.If your bet is voided or cancelled by us: it will not count and the next valid bet you place will be considered instead. If your account is set to euros you will need to deposit and bet €10 to qualify.

Betfred Christmas betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new customer betting offer before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the offer as well as what's expected of you as a new player before you cash in on your £40 in Betfred free bets .

The Free Bet amount cannot be withdrawn as cash and will not form part of any winnings paid to you.

Any unused Free Bets will expire 7-days after issue.

The 50 Free Spins can only be used on one of the following titles at Betfred Games: Eye of Horus, Eye of Horus Megaways, Fishin’ Frenzy, Fishin’ Frenzy MegawaysTo claim the 50 Free Spins, you must open a qualifying game.

The 50 Free Spins have a value of £0.20 per spin (total value £10).

Free Spins cannot be exchanged for cash.

Once activated the Free Spins will need to be played through manually.

Any winnings from the Free Spins will be paid into the customer's cash balance.

Once credited the Free spins are valid for 7 days. Any Free Spins not used after 7 days will expire.

One welcome offer per address/IP address/device or mobile number. Previous account holders are not eligible for the offer. Anyone opening a Betfred.com account that has previously held an account with us that is closed does not qualify for the offer.

In the event of a dispute, the decision of the Betfred Management Team will be final and based on our Terms and Conditions.

18+, begambleaware.org

begambleaware.org T&Cs apply

What to spend your £40 in free bets on in December

December is a busy time of year for a number of sports including racing and football. With a list of Grade 1 races scheduled during the Christmas period, you'll be spoilt for choice when it comes to trying to figure out where to place your free bets. Here are some standout races:

Christmas Horse Racing

December is a notably busy and exciting period for racing, with a number of standout races on the cards. Consider placing your free bets on any of the following:

Saturday, 16th December @ 1.50pm ( Cheltenham ) - Virgin Bet December Gold Cup Handicap Chase

Cheltenham Tuesday, 26th December @ 2.30pm ( Kempton ) - Ladbrokes King George VI Chase (Grade 1)

Kempton Wednesday, 27th December @ 2.50pm (Chepstow ) - Coral Welsh Grand National Handicap Chase

Premier League Football

Some big match-ups are on the horizon as Premier League matchdays 14-20 all taking place in December. Here are some matches to seriously consider placing your free bets on:

Sunday, 17th December @ 4.30pm - Liverpool v Manchester United

Saturday, 23rd December @ 5.30pm - Liverpool v Arsenal

Betfred Christmas betting offer FAQs

WHO IS ELIGIBLE FOR THIS WELCOME OFFER?

New customers residing in the UK who are at least 18 years old and who register for an account with us on any day other than Aintree’s Grand National day (15/04/2023). Customers must be successfully verified by us before any Free Bets are awarded. Please see our Verification Policy for more details.

WHICH BETS OR MARKETS WILL NOT QUALIFY?

Bets placed using Free Bets will not qualify for this offer. Totepool bets and Virtual markets are not included. If you Cash Out your bet, it will not qualify, and you will not receive this Welcome Offer.

WHEN WILL YOU BE CREDITED WITH YOUR FREE BETS AND FREE SPINS?

You will receive £30 in Free Bets and £10 in Free Spins within 10 hours of your qualifying bet being settled. Crediting may be delayed if additional documentation is required.

To discover more horse racing betting offers and free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure to explore the promotions provided by other top bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.