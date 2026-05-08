Chester Cup free bets 2026: best Boodles May Festival day three offers

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Looking for the latest Chester Cup free bets? Day three of Chester’s Boodles May Festival takes centre stage on Friday, with bookmakers rolling out enhanced offers for one of the biggest staying handicaps of the Flat season.

There’s strong value available, with up to £600 in free bets on offer for new customers looking to get involved at the Roodee.

Total may vary based on the bookmakers you're already registered with

Latest Chester Cup betting offers

Taking advantage of bookmaker promotions is one of the easiest ways to boost your returns on Chester Cup day.

Bookmakers often increase their offers for the final day of the May Festival, with extra value available not only on the Chester Cup itself, but also races like the Huxley Stakes and competitive handicaps across the card.

Whether you're backing a well-drawn favourite or searching for an each-way angle in the big race, free bets can give you extra flexibility on one of Chester’s biggest betting days of the year.

How to claim your Chester Cup free bets

New to betting on the Chester Cup? Here’s how to get started:

Register with a betting site

Make a small deposit (commonly £5 or £10)

Place a qualifying wager that meets the offer criteria

Receive and use your free bets on the race

Cash out any winnings once the market settles

You can use these offers across the full Friday card at Chester, including the Chester Cup and supporting races.

Across the Chester Festival, you can claim £2,000+ in bookmaker bonuses , including offers available for the Flat season

Chester Cup 2026 preview

Today's Chester Cup is once again the headline act on the final day of the Boodles May Festival, with a competitive field assembled for one of the season’s most prestigious staying handicaps.

Blindedbythelights heads the market after a string of consistent performances and has been handed stall four — historically the most successful draw in the race over the last 30 years.

Joseph O’Brien has a particularly strong hand with Galileo Dame , A Piece Of Heaven and Puturhandstogether all featuring prominently in the betting. Galileo Dame appeals strongly under Ryan Moore, whose record at Chester has been exceptional in recent seasons, while Puturhandstogether arrives with strong handicap credentials after major staying successes over the last year.

Elsewhere, Zanndabad, Spirit Mixer and Tashkhan add further depth to a deep renewal, while low draws for A Piece Of Heaven and Galileo Dame could prove significant around Chester’s tight turns.

Away from the feature, Friday’s card also includes the Huxley Stakes, with returning Derby winner Lambourn among the notable names declared.

Chester Cup Day schedule

Friday, May 8, 2025

Boodles May Festival FAQs

What date is the Chester Cup 2026?

The Chester Cup takes place on Friday, May 8, 2026, on the final day of the Boodles May Festival.

Where is the Chester Cup run?

At Chester Racecourse, also known as the Roodee.

What distance is the Chester Cup?

The race is run over 2 miles 2½ furlongs.

Why is the draw important in the Chester Cup?

Chester’s tight bends and short straight often favour low stall numbers, particularly in large-field races.

Who are the leading runners in the 2026 race?

Blindedbythelights, Galileo Dame, Puturhandstogether and A Piece Of Heaven are among the leading contenders.

Can I use free bets on the Chester Cup?

Yes, most bookmaker sign-up offers can be used on the Chester Cup and other races on the card.

Is each-way betting popular on the Chester Cup?

Yes, the large field and competitive nature of the race make it a popular each-way betting race.

For more expert insight, check out our racing tips.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

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Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.