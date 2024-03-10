Cheltenham Festival Free Bets: Grab £60 with BetMGM for the Festival's races + £20 Money Back on the first race each day

We are right at the cusp of every jumps racing fan's season, the Cheltenham Festival, and now is the time to sign up for a BetMGM account and take advantage of their fantastic bonus offer, with £60 in free bets available to all new customers + their up to £20 money back as a free bet for the first race each day

The BetMGM brand is an exciting addition to the betting scene in the United Kingdom. With their vibrant approach, great odds, and competition-beating deals, BetMGM have already established themselves as a major player in the industry.

Sign up for a BetMGM account and secure £60 in free bets for the Cheltenham Festival.

This special offer is reserved for newcomers who sign up through the links provided in this article , ensuring a smooth start with BetMGM.

And there's more—receive up to £20 as a free bet on the opening race each day of the Cheltenham Festival. Continue reading for detailed guidance on how to leverage these exclusive BetMGM Cheltenham betting offers.

Grab the sign-up offer by clicking on the image below:

Cheltenham day one preview

As the gates open for the first day of the Cheltenham Festival, the air is charged with excitement and anticipation. The Supreme Novices' Hurdle kicks off the festivities, featuring a lineup of emerging talents ready to make their mark. The runners for day 1 have now been confirmed , and among the contenders, the rivalry between Mystical Power and Jeriko Du Reponet , both representing the JP McManus stable, adds a highly anticipated and fascinating narrative to the race.

The Champion Hurdle , the day's centerpiece, offers a twist this year with the absence of Constitution Hill, last year's champion and a dominant force in jump racing. This opens the door for new heroes to emerge, with State Man drawing significant attention as a potential successor to the throne.

In the Mares' Hurdle , all eyes will be on Lossiemouth , who carries high expectations to extend her impressive form. And the Arkle Chase , always a predictor of future champions, is set to provide a glimpse into the stars of tomorrow's Queen Mother Champion Chase .

With a blend of established stars and promising newcomers, the first day of the Cheltenham Festival is poised to be a memorable start to an exhilarating week of top-tier jump racing.

BetMGM Cheltenham Day 1 Betting Offer: Grab £60 in free bets

BetMGM has quickly risen to prominence in the betting world with their dynamic offerings, competitive odds, and unbeatable deals.

To mark its entry into the UK market, BetMGM is rolling out an appealing 2024 Cheltenham Festival offer for new bettors: place a £10 sports wager and receive £60 in Cheltenham free bets . This offer will only be available for Cheltenham.

To take advantage of this generous welcome bonus, simply register with BetMGM through any link on this page, place your £10 bet, and then dive into selecting your winning picks.

Steps on how to claim your BetMGM Cheltenham betting offer

Signing up with BetMGM is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join BetMGM and grab your £60 Cheltenham Festival free bet to place on any of the races this week.

Sign up to BetMGM through this link Click the 'sign up' button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card Place a qualifying bet with odds of Evs or greater Once your bet settles, you will be rewarded with 4 x £10 horse racing, 2 x £10 Acca free bet tokens added to your balance

BetMGM Cheltenham betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

Signing up with BetMGM is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join BetMGM and grab your £60 Cheltenham Festival free bet to place on any of the races this week.Sign up to BetMGM through this link

Sign up to BetMGM through this link

Click the 'sign up' button on their homepage

Create your username and password

Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card

Place a qualifying bet with odds of Evs or greater

Once your bet settles, you will be rewarded with 4 x £10 horse racing, 2 x £10 Acca free bet tokens added to your balance

BetMGM money back offer

Remember we mentioned BetMGM are running another promotion? You can get up to £20 money back as a free bet if your horse loses the first race of each day of the Cheltenham Festival. Best of all, this is available to both new and existing customers, so you can combine this with the £60 welcome offer.

Opt in daily for a second chance on the first race (13:30) at Cheltenham Festival. Max free bet up to £20. Money back as a free bet on horse racing. T&Cs apply . 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

How to spend your BetMGM Cheltenham free bets

With BetMGM offering a total of £60 in Cheltenham Festival free bets for this week's racing, there are plenty of options available for you to bet on. Here are some ideas:

Saint Roi to win the Grand Annual @7-1

Saint Roi holds plenty of back class and looks to have been primed for this. An effortless winner of the 2020 County Hurdle, he has run well at the past two festivals, finishing third in the Champion Hurdle and Arkle. He's a proper Grade 1 horse running in a handicap and could prove way better than these.

Ginny's Destiny to win the Turners Novices' Chase @3-1

Is a rapidly improving chaser, winning his last three starts in handicaps at this course and rising 22lb in the handicap. Was in receipt of just 3lb when getting the better of subsequent runaway Grade 2 scorer Grey Dawning on his penultimate start and has a similar profile to Paul Nicholls' winner from last year, Stage Star.

Note, these odds are subject to change

Why bet on Cheltenham with BetMGM?

If the welcome bonus isn’t enough to convince you that BetMGM are the best choice for your betting needs this week, we have a few more points of note. These benefits are available to both new and existing members.

BetMGM offers better odds

BetMGM offers better odds on many of the week’s most popular bets. Customers enjoy access to market best price on favourites and other leading runners at Prestbury Park.

BetMGM offers more ways to bet

More ways to bet means more ways to win, and BetMGM members have choices at their fingertips. Each race has several betting markets and specials, including yes/no on the favourite to win.

BetMGM live streaming

Watch every race free with the Bet MGM live streaming tab. If you are a member of this bookie, you will enjoy an HD-quality live stream.

BetMGM Cheltenham offers for existing customers

We’re sure you’ll agree the BetMGM welcome bonus is worth having, and your share is just a click away. But there’s more good news. This online sportsbook offers deals, including best odds guaranteed, and an enhanced each way to all members. Here are the best of what’s available.

Best odds guaranteed

Bet on any horse in any race for the Cheltenham Festival and take the odds offered. Your bet will be settled at higher odds if the SP is better.

Free bets for losing accas

Place a horse racing accumulator with four or more selections this week and get your stakes back if you lose by just one leg.

The Countdown to Cheltenham is on

As the Cheltenham Festival draws ever closer, check out Racing Post's Countdown to Cheltenham , where we've handpicked the very best in bookmaker sign-up offers and free bets, as well as exclusive Racing Post, offers and giveaways to help prepare you for the Cheltenham Festival . Come back to this page every day to take advantage of every new opportunity in the countdown to the most exciting racing festival in the world.

To discover more Cheltenham Festival betting offers and free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure to explore the promotions provided by other top bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.