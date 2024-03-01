Cheltenham Festival tips 2024: ante-post Cheltenham tips + grab £40 in Cheltenham FREE BETS from BetMGM

Our top two ante-post racing tips for Cheltenham 2024

We've analysed the form ahead of Cheltenham 2024 to bring you our selections, ranked by confidence.

2.10 Cheltenham: Arkle Chase, March 12

BetMGM odds: 6-1

The Arkle betting was blown open with Marine Nationale's defeat in the Irish Arkle, and the Gordon Elliott-trained Found A Fifty looks a solid option to pick up more big-race glory. The seven-year-old has been a model of consistency this season, winning the Grade 1 Racing Post Novice Chase before going down only a neck in the Irish Arkle last time. He finished well-clear of Marine Nationale that day and given the favourite has a lot to prove now, Found A Fifty could capitalise on that.

2.50 Cheltenham: Ryanair Chase, March 14

BetMGM odds: 11-4

Two-time hero Allaho misses the race again through injury and the Joseph O'Brien-trained Banbridge can capitalise on his absence. The eight-year-old is already a Cheltenham Festival winner, having landed the 2022 Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle, and landed a Grade 1 win over fences last season. He made a perfect return when winning the Silviniaco Conti Chase in January and the second, Pic D'Orhy, boosted that form greatly with a brilliant win in the Ascot Chase. If the ground is good, Banbridge will be really hard to beat.

Cheltenham 2024 ante-post tips: frequently asked questions

What is ante-post betting at Cheltenham?

Ante-post betting on Cheltenham refers to placing bets on horse races well in advance of the event. This allows bettors to secure potentially higher odds before the final field is confirmed.

When do Cheltenham ante-post odds become available?

Ante-post odds for Cheltenham races are typically released almost a year in advance, often as soon as the races from the previous year are run. However, these odds fluctuate as the event approaches in line with on-track performances.

What are the advantages of Cheltenham ante-post betting?

The main advantage is the potential for better odds compared to betting closer to the event. Additionally, it allows bettors to capitalise on early insights and predictions.

Are there risks involved in Cheltenham ante-post betting?

Yes, there are risks, as horses may not run in the races, and conditions can change. If a selected horse does not participate, under ante-post betting rules the bet is usually lost, unless you are betting non-runner no bet.

Can I get a refund if my chosen horse doesn't run at Cheltenham?

Some may offer non-runner no bet promotions, but typically not until January or February. Without this concession, you will not get your stake refunded on ante-post bets.

Where can I get more ante-post tips ahead of Cheltenham?

You can find more tips from our experts under the Cheltenham Festival tips section of our website. Stay up to date with free tips and get exclusive access to premium ante-post tips when you join Racing Post Members' Club . We're currently running a special offer (get 50% off your first three months on our Ultimate Monthly tier). Read more here .

