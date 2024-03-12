Cheltenham Festival new customer betting offer: bag £50 in free bets with Betfred for day one

The opening day of the Cheltenham Festival is almost upon us, with the best jumps stars clashing against each other at Prestbury Park. Betfred have a fantastic bonus offer - with £50 in free bets available to all new customers .

Cheltenham day one preview

As the gates open for the first day of the Cheltenham Festival, the air is charged with excitement and anticipation. The Supreme Novices' Hurdle kicks off the festivities, featuring a lineup of emerging talents ready to make their mark. The runners for day one have now been confirmed , and among the contenders, the clash between Mystical Power and Jeriko Du Reponet , both representing the JP McManus stable, adds a highly anticipated and fascinating narrative to the race.

The Champion Hurdle , the day's centerpiece, offers a twist this year with the absence of Constitution Hill, last year's winner and a dominant force in two-mile hurdles. This opens the door for new heroes to emerge, with last year's runner-up State Man drawing significant attention as a potential successor to the throne.

In the Mares' Hurdle , all eyes will be on Lossiemouth , who carries high expectations to extend her impressive form. And the Arkle Chase , always a predictor of future champions, is set to provide a glimpse into the stars of next year's Queen Mother Champion Chase .

With a blend of established stars and promising newcomers, the first day of the Cheltenham Festival is poised to be a memorable start to an exhilarating week of top-tier jump racing.

Trelawne to win the Ultima Handicap Chase @6-1 with Betfred

Kim Bailey holds a strong hand and if the ground is really soft, I’ll be with Trelawne. Arguably he should've been unbeaten over hurdles, having hung badly left late on when making his challenge at Exeter on his second start, but he was otherwise flawless, including when winning a competitive handicap hurdle on Midlands National day at Uttoxeter last March. He started where he left off in making a winning chase debut at Carlisle in November and has since shown strong form behind the likes of Ginny’s Destiny, Grey Dawning and Colonel Harry. All four chase starts have been over a trip short of his best, so he should relish the extra distance here, and the soft ground will be perfect.

Ashroe Diamond to win the Mares' Hurdle @6-1 with Betfred

Lossiemouth never even came off the bridle when dismissing the field, which included Mares’ Hurdle runner-up Love Envoi, in the Unibet Hurdle last time and that makes her the one to beat in this division. There are questions about her stamina over this trip, however, and five-year-olds don't have a very good record in this contest, so it could be worth chancing Ashore Diamond instead. She was extremely impressive when sweeping her rivals aside in a Doncaster Grade 2 last time and is Grade 1 novice winner over the trip.

