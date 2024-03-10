Cheltenham Festival day 1 betting guide: extra places, best each-way terms for every race on Tuesday

Looking to get the most out of your Cheltenham Festival free bets? We have tips here for day one as well as the best offers to claim for each race, including which bookmakers are offering extra places on which races at Cheltenham.

The 2024 Cheltenham Festival is just around the corner and the excitement continues to build in the lead up to an action packed four days of racing. The entertainment on the track is always memorable and punters will try to score a profit at the end of the meeting.

Our expert provides you with a well-thought-out selection, including the reasoning behind it, to help you kick off the festival with a bang.

Cheltenham free bets: grab over £600 in free bets with these bookmaker offers

Secure £600+ in free bets for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival right here.

Here is a list of the best Cheltenham betting offers for new customers up for grabs for Sunday:

Terms and conditions apply.

Already have accounts with those bookmakers? No problem - here are some additional Cheltenham festival free bets that you can claim ahead of the races:

Total: £640

Cheltenham Festival day one races: expert tips, extra places and best each-way terms

Jeriko Du Reponet 15-2 generally

Came with a big reputation after winning an Irish point-to-point by 11 lengths, and duly showed that faith was not misplaced in winning comfortably on his first two starts over hurdles. He had to work hard when upped in class at Doncaster last time, but he was nicely on top at the finish to beat a pair of two-time winners on ground that was probably too quick for him and in a race that was slowly run (he'd have preferred more pace to aim at). The runner-up that day has landed a Grade 2 since to bolster the form and he's far too big in the market for a trainer who has a fantastic record in this race. Nicky Henderson looks to have given Jeriko Du Reponet a very similar route to the festival as he did with 2020 Supreme winner Shishkin, so there's plenty to like.

Best offer:

BetMGM are offering four places as well as a money back special on the first race on Tuesday. If you're having a bet in this race, you get your money back up to £20 if your horse doesn't win.

JPR One 8-1 generally

JPR One was always going to improve over fences and was about to deliver one of the standout novice performances when lengthening clear in the Arkle trial before unseating at the last. That’s about the only mistake I’ve seen him make, and his defeat of Matata at Lingfield last time reads just as well as any of the Irish challengers.

Best offer:

William Hill are giving customers a £5 free bet to use on any race on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival. Simply claim your £5 free bet from the promotions tab, select your runner and cheer them home. If they don't win, you haven't lost any money.

Sky Bet are offering all customers a standout four places in a wide-open Arkle, with each-way punters getting an extra place to play with.

Trelawne 8-1 generally

Kim Bailey holds a strong hand and if the ground is really soft, I’ll be with Trelawne, who will relish the step up in trip having shown strong form over shorter behind the likes of Ginny’s Destiny, Grey Dawning and Colonel Harry. His participation hinges on the ground, but Bailey’s Chianti Classico, who beat a subsequent two-time winner by more than 14 lengths on his chasing debut and is open to more improvement, looks a good replacement.

Best offer:

Sky Bet are going one better than most firms and offering all customers a standout seven places on the Ultima at the Cheltenham Festival. If you're backing a horse each-way, we recommend using them.

State Man 4-11 generally

State Man is the obvious choice with the absence of Constitution Hill, given his sole defeat in Grade 1 company came to that rival in this race last year. He’s an exceptional performer, has had a faultless preparation and is far better than anything he’ll face here.

Lossiemouth 4-7 generally

Lossiemouth never even came off the bridle when dismissing the field, which included Mares’ Hurdle runner-up Love Envoi, in the Unibet Hurdle last time and that makes her the one to beat in this division. There will be questions about her stamina over this trip, but she will be ridden with that in mind and she could just have too much class for her rivals.

Milan Tino 13-2 generally

Connections of Milan Tino must have been delighted to see the British handicapper drop him 10lb, reducing his mark to 126 from 136. He's been chasing home the likes of Sir Gino and Burdett Road this season, but he won't have anywhere near that sort of opposition here and looks well handicapped.

Best offer:

The Flutter Group bookmakers – Betfair , Paddy Power and Sky Bet – are all offering six places on the ultra-competitive Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle. We recommend you use any of those if backing a horse each-way.

Embassy Gardens 15-8 generally

Has gone from strength-to-strength since switching to fences, winning a Punchestown beginners' chase by 13 lengths on his first start before easily accounting for Sandor Clegane in a Grade 3 at Naas in January. He jumped well on both occasions, looking better the further he went, and it would be no surprise should Willie Mullins target this usually weaker race than one of the Grade 1 staying chases.

Best offer:

With just seven runners declared, each-way punters would only be payed out if their horse finished in the first two with most firms, but bet365 are offering all customers an extra place. If there's one at a bigger price that you fancy against the big two, bet365 is the place to be.

To discover more Cheltenham betting offers and free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure to explore the promotions provided by other top bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.