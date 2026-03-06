Cheltenham Festival betting offer: get £10 when you bet £20 with Star Sports

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

As the 2026 Cheltenham Festival approaches, Star Sports are giving new customers the chance to claim £10 in free bets when they place a £20 bet .

Star Sports Cheltenham sign-up offer: get £10 in free bets

Star Sports’ Cheltenham sign-up offer gives newcomers a simple way to boost their Festival betting. Place a £20 qualifying bet at odds of evens (2.0) or greater and you will receive £10 in free bets once your stake is settled.

The £10 bonus is split into:

2 x £5 free bets

These free bets are designed for accumulator betting, allowing punters to combine selections across multiple races during the Cheltenham Festival.

How to claim your Star Sports Cheltenham free bets

Claiming your free bets with Star Sports is straightforward:

Sign up to Star Sports using the link in this article Enter the promo code BET20GET10 during registration Deposit £20 or more using a valid payment method Place a £20 qualifying bet at odds of evens (2.0) or greater Once the bet settles, your first £5 free bet will be credited automatically The second £5 free bet will be credited 24 hours later

Once credited, the free bets can be used on accumulator bets during the Cheltenham Festival.

Star Sports betting offer: £10 Cheltenham free bets terms and conditions

As with any betting offer, it's important to check the terms and conditions. Here are the key details for the Star Sports Cheltenham promotion: XXXX

New customers only

Sign up using promo code BET20GET10

Place a £20 qualifying bet at minimum odds of evens (2.0)

Receive 2 x £5 free bets once the qualifying bet settles

First free bet credited automatically; second credited 24 hours later

Free bets must be used on trebles or larger accumulators

Free bets must be placed at minimum odds of 4-1 (5.0)

Free bets expire 24 hours after being credited

Free bets cannot be split into smaller stakes

Void or cashed-out bets do not qualify

Free bets available online only

18+. Full T&Cs apply

At the Racing Post, we have rounded up all of the best Cheltenham Festival free bets and betting offers in one place. Across the Festival, you can claim £2,500+ in bookmaker bonuses , including offers available on each day of Cheltenham 2026.

For more expert insight, check out our expert Cheltenham Festival tips for the best racing picks.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

