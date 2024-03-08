Cheltenham betting offer: Grab £60 in free bets with BetMGM for the Festival's races

We are getting ever closer to the highlight of every jumps racing fan's season, the Cheltenham Festival, and there is no better time to sign up for a BetMGM account and take advantage of their fantastic bonus offer, with £60 in free bets available to all new customers.

The BetMGM brand is an exciting addition to the betting scene in the United Kingdom. With their vibrant approach, great odds, and competition-beating deals, BetMGM have already established themselves as a major player in the industry.

Sign up for a BetMGM account and secure £60 in free bets for the Cheltenham Festival.

This offer is exclusive to new account holders who follow the links in this article and register their new account with BetMGM .

But that's not all... you can get up to £20 back as a free bet on the first race of each day at the Cheltenham Festival. Read on in this article for full instructions on how you can take advantage of both of these BetMGM Cheltenham betting bonuses.

Cheltenham day one preview

The famous Cheltenham roar erupts from the packed crowd ahead of the opening race of the festival, the Supreme Novices' Hurdle, which could feature a mouthwatering clash between two JP McManus-owned runners, Mystical Power and Jeriko Du Reponet.

With the withdrawal of jump racing's luminary, Constitution Hill, from this year's Cheltenham Festival, the spotlight on the Champion Hurdle intensifies. Last year, Constitution Hill captured the title, boasting an unbeaten record in eight starts, with his dominance extending over seven Grade 1 races. However, in light of his unexpected absence, attention shifts to other contenders, raising the anticipation around State Man's potential to seize the top spot in this highly anticipated race.

Lossiemouth is one of the biggest names on the card and will look to enhance her reputation in the Mares' Hurdle, while the Arkle is a must-watch race with a view to next year's Queen Mother Champion Chase.

BetMGM day one Cheltenham offer: £60 in free bets

With their vibrant approach, great odds, and competition-beating deals, BetMGM have already established themselves as a major player in the industry.

BetMGM have an enticing offer for all new punters to use during the 2024 Cheltenham Festival, where if you place a £10 sports bet you will unlock £60 in free bets.

All you have to do is simply sign up to BetMGM using any of the links on this page, stake £10 and then go about finding some winners to use your generous welcome bonus on.

Steps on how to claim your BetMGM Cheltenham betting offer

Signing up with BetMGM is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join BetMGM and grab your £60 Cheltenham Festival free bet to place on any of the races this week.

Sign up to BetMGM through this link Click the 'sign up' button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card Place a qualifying bet with odds of Evs or greater Once your bet settles, you will be rewarded with 4 x £10 horse racing, 2 x £10 Acca free bet tokens added to your balance

BetMGM Cheltenham betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

We highly recommend that you take the time to read the terms and conditions attached to the new player promotion before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how this Cheltenham racing festival betting offer works and what’s expected of you as a new customer.

New customers only

7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 6 x Free Bets: 4 x £10 horse racing, 2 x £10 Acca free bets

7-day expiry

Exclusions apply

Stake not returned

T&Cs apply

18+ begambleaware.org

BetMGM money back offer

Remember we mentioned BetMGM are running another promotion? You can get up to £20 money back as a free bet if your horse loses the first race of each day of the Cheltenham Festival. Best of all, this is available to both new and existing customers, so you can combine this with the £60 welcome offer.

Opt in daily for a second chance on the first race (13:30) at Cheltenham Festival. Max free bet up to £20. Money back as a free bet on horse racing. T&Cs apply . 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

How to spend your BetMGM Cheltenham free bets

With BetMGM offering a total of £60 in Cheltenham Festival free bets for this week's racing, there are plenty of options available for you to bet on. Here are some ideas:

Saint Roi to win the Grand Annual @7-1

Saint Roi holds plenty of back class and looks to have been primed for this. An effortless winner of the 2020 County Hurdle, he has run well at the past two festivals, finishing third in the Champion Hurdle and Arkle. He's a proper Grade 1 horse running in a handicap and could prove way better than these.

Ginny's Destiny to win the Turners Novices' Chase @3-1

Is a rapidly improving chaser, winning his last three starts in handicaps at this course and rising 22lb in the handicap. Was in receipt of just 3lb when getting the better of subsequent runaway Grade 2 scorer Grey Dawning on his penultimate start and has a similar profile to Paul Nicholls' winner from last year, Stage Star.

Note, these odds are subject to change

Why bet on Cheltenham with BetMGM?

If the welcome bonus isn’t enough to convince you that BetMGM are the best choice for your betting needs this week, we have a few more points of note. These benefits are available to both new and existing members.

BetMGM offers better odds

BetMGM offers better odds on many of the week’s most popular bets. Customers enjoy access to market best price on favourites and other leading runners at Prestbury Park.

BetMGM offers more ways to bet

More ways to bet means more ways to win, and BetMGM members have choices at their fingertips. Each race has several betting markets and specials, including yes/no on the favourite to win.

BetMGM live streaming

Watch every race free with the Bet MGM live streaming tab. If you are a member of this bookie, you will enjoy an HD-quality live stream.

BetMGM Cheltenham offers for existing customers

We’re sure you’ll agree the BetMGM welcome bonus is worth having, and your share is just a click away. But there’s more good news. This online sportsbook offers deals, including best odds guaranteed, and an enhanced each way to all members. Here are the best of what’s available.

Best odds guaranteed

Bet on any horse in any race for the Cheltenham Festival and take the odds offered. Your bet will be settled at higher odds if the SP is better.

Free bets for losing accas

Place a horse racing accumulator with four or more selections this week and get your stakes back if you lose by just one leg.

The Countdown to Cheltenham is on

As the Cheltenham Festival draws ever closer, check out Racing Post's Countdown to Cheltenham , where we've handpicked the very best in bookmaker sign-up offers and free bets, as well as exclusive Racing Post, offers and giveaways to help prepare you for the Cheltenham Festival . Come back to this page every day to take advantage of every new opportunity in the countdown to the most exciting racing festival in the world.

To discover more Cheltenham Festival betting offers and free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure to explore the promotions provided by other top bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.