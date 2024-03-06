Cheltenham betting offer: get 50% Back up to £35 + 10 Spins with Quinn Bet

We are just days away from the pinnacle of the jumps season, the Cheltenham Festival, and there is no better time to sign-up for a Quinn Bet account and take advantage of their generous welcome bonus.

Cheltenham day one preview

The famous Cheltenham roar erupts from the packed crowd ahead of the opening race of the festival, the Supreme Novices' Hurdle, which could feature a mouthwatering clash between two JP McManus-owned runners, Mystical Power and Jeriko Du Reponet.

With the withdrawal of jump racing's luminary, Constitution Hill, from this year's Cheltenham Festival, the spotlight on the Champion Hurdle intensifies. Last year, Constitution Hill captured the title, boasting an unbeaten record in eight starts, with his dominance extending over seven Grade 1 races. However, in light of his unexpected absence, attention shifts to other contenders, raising the anticipation around State Man's potential to seize the top spot in this highly anticipated race.

Lossiemouth is one of the biggest names on the card and will look to enhance her reputation in the Mares' Hurdle, while the Arkle is a must-watch race with a view to next year's Queen Mother Champion Chase.

Our horse racing experts at the Racing Post offer their opinion on how best to use the free bet.

Here are some ideas:

With Quinn Bet offering a total of £35 in Cheltenham Festival free bets for next week's racing, there are plenty of options available for you to bet on. Here are some ideas:

Banbridge to win the Ryanair Chase @5-2 with Quinn Bet (NRNB)

I was convinced Banbridge would be much better suited to two-mile-four that he would be over two miles and was very happy to see him bound clear to take the Manifesto Novices' Chase at last year's Aintree Festival, having missed Cheltenham due to soft ground. He was impressive on his first start since, too, travelling strongly and picking up well to beat Pic D'Orhy by almost two lengths at Kempton in December. He proved his effectiveness round Cheltenham when landing the 2022 Martin Pipe and with no Allaho to contend with, he looks a standout selection.

Ginny's Destiny to win the Turners Novices' Chase @11-4 with Quinn Bet (NRNB)

Is a rapidly improving chaser, winning his last three starts in handicaps at this course and rising 22lb in the handicap. Was in receipt of just 3lb when getting the better of subsequent runaway Grade 2 scorer Grey Dawning on his penultimate start and has a similar profile to Paul Nicholls' winner from last year, Stage Star.

Note, these odds are subject to change

Day one Cheltenham schedule

The Cheltenham Festival is the most highly anticipated meeting of the year for jumps fans, with the crowd producing an almighty roar ahead of the first race on Tuesday, March 12. The highlight of day one, the Champion Hurdle, will be without last year's winner Constitution Hill, and the talented State Man looks set to take advantage.

Tuesday, March 12

