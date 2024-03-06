Cheltenham betting offer: get £30 in matched free bets + 100 free spins with Betway

The pinnacle of the jumps season, the Cheltenham Festival, is just around the corner and there is no better time to sign-up for a Betway account and take advantage of their generous welcome bonus.

Click on the image below to claim £30 in matched free bets + 100 spins

Looking for the perfect bookmaker to assist you with this year’s Cheltenham Festival? The team at Betway are ready and waiting. This UK online bookie have some of the best festival coverage available, including generous odds, unique markets and, most importantly, a free bet for all new players.

Click here to join Betway and secure your £30 matched free Cheltenham bet + 100 spins in time for the next race.

Betway is one of the most trusted names in the online sports gambling industry, with millions of regular users across the UK and Ireland.

The £30 matched free bet on Cheltenham Festival 2024 is available to all readers who register through this page and place a qualifying bet. Keep reading for more details, including a step-by-step account of how to join.

Cheltenham day one preview

The famous Cheltenham roar erupts from the packed crowd ahead of the opening race of the festival, the Supreme Novices' Hurdle, which could feature a mouthwatering clash between two JP McManus-owned runners, Mystical Power and Jeriko Du Reponet.

With the withdrawal of jump racing's luminary, Constitution Hill, from this year's Cheltenham Festival, the spotlight on the Champion Hurdle intensifies. Last year, Constitution Hill captured the title, boasting an unbeaten record in eight starts, with his dominance extending over seven Grade 1 races. However, in light of his unexpected absence, attention shifts to other contenders, raising the anticipation around State Man's potential to seize the top spot in this highly anticipated race.

Lossiemouth is one of the biggest names on the card and will look to enhance her reputation in the Mares' Hurdle, while the Arkle is a must-watch race with a view to next year's Queen Mother Champion Chase.

Betway Cheltenham offer: £30 in free bets + 100 Free Spins

Ready to celebrate the festival in style? Perhaps you’ve already chosen your horses and are looking for the best deal. You’ll find great odds, exciting markets, and a generous welcome bonus at Betway.

Click here to claim your £30 matched free bet+ 100 spins at Betway.

The welcome bonus covered on this page is available to all new customers of Betway. If you don’t already have an account with this globally popular bookie, it’s time to start. Create an account, make your first deposit, and place a qualifying sportsbook bet, in this case an acca. If it loses, the £30 in bet credits will be added to your balance.

Steps on how to claim your Betway Cheltenham betting offer

Here is an easy-to-follow, step-by-step guide on registering as a new customer at betway and claiming the £30 free bet welcome bonus + 100 free spins :

Click here to register at Betway Select the Join now button on the homepage Complete the registration form, providing your details Create a username and password Deposit £5+ using a card Bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 2-1 or greater £30 worth of bet credits will be added to your balance on the qualification of the bet

Betway Cheltenham betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

Before joining, you must read the terms and conditions attached to the Betway welcome bonus. Doing so will give you a strong understanding of how the deal works and what’s expected of you as a registered customer.

New UK customers only.

Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30.

First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections.

Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher.

Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet.

100 Free Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet.

No wagering requirements on free spin winnings.

Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply).

This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered.

18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet the Responsible Way.

Full terms apply .

How to spend your Betway Cheltenham free bets

With Betway offering a total of £30 in Cheltenham Festival free bets for next week's racing, there are plenty of options available for you to bet on. Here are some ideas:

Grey Dawning to win the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase @5-1 with Betway (NRNB)

Fact To File is far too short in the Brown Advisory market for one who has yet to prove he stays three miles, and Grey Dawning looks the obvious choice, with his form stacking up increasingly well. On his penultimate run he looked an unlucky second to Ginny's Destiny, who franked the form when lumping top weight in a Cheltenham handicap on his next start, and he then gave Grade 1-winning hurdler Apple Away 10lb and a 14-length beating at Warwick, with the 150-rated Broadway Boy a further 18 lengths away. He stays well and could add to the British's strong recent record in the race.

Minella Indo to win the Cross County @7-4 with Betway (NRNB)

Minella Indo hasn't been able to hit the same heights that saw him land the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2020 but he took this discipline like a duck to water when fourth in a course-and-distance handicap in December. He was giving lumps of weight away to the first three that day and given this is run off levels, he holds a great chance of turning that around.

Note, these odds are subject to change.

Day one Cheltenham schedule

The Cheltenham Festival is the most highly anticipated meeting of the year for jumps fans, with the crowd producing an almighty roar ahead of the first race on Tuesday, March 12. The highlight of day one, the Champion Hurdle, will be without last year's winner Constitution Hill, and the talented State Man looks set to take advantage.

Tuesday, March 12

Why bet on Cheltenham with Betway?

Most bettors come for the £30 in bet credits but stay for the excellent service. Betway are one of the most trusted names in the online sports gambling industry, with millions of regular users across the UK and Ireland. Here are just three of the advantages of choosing Betway for your Cheltenham Festival bets.

Betway offers generous odds

Generous odds are already available on the most popular selections of the week. Check a betting odds comparison app, and you’ll quickly notice that Betway are more generous than most of the competition.

Betway offers several ways to bet

Members have several ways to bet on the top races from Prestbury Park, including the Cheltenham Gold Cup. In addition to the win and place options, you can also wager on match betting, forecast, number of finishers, the favourite to win, and more.

To discover more Cheltenham Festival betting offers and free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure to explore the promotions provided by other top bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.