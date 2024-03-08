Cheltenham betting offer: get £20 in free bets with Ladbrokes for day one's races

We are just days away from the pinnacle of the jumps season, the Cheltenham Festival, and there is no better time to sign up for a Ladbrokes account and take advantage of their generous welcome bonus.

Are you looking for a bookmaker with a rich history deep-rooted in the Cheltenham Festival? Ladbrokes are worth considering, and your stunning £20 free bet welcome bonus is just a click away.

Click here to claim your £20 free bet with Ladbrokes .

With four days of high-class action coming up, get ahead of the game by using this Ladbrokes sign-up offer and get ready to watch some of the biggest names in National Hunt racing face off in front of 70,000 people.

This page provides our readers with all the information needed to create an account at Ladbrokes and claim the generous welcome bonus. Claiming your share is quick and easy, as you’ll see below.

Cheltenham day one preview

The famous Cheltenham roar erupts from the packed crowd ahead of the opening race of the festival, the Supreme Novices' Hurdle, which could feature a mouthwatering clash between two JP McManus-owned runners, Mystical Power and Jeriko Du Reponet.

With the withdrawal of jump racing's luminary, Constitution Hill, from this year's Cheltenham Festival, the spotlight on the Champion Hurdle intensifies. Last year, Constitution Hill captured the title, boasting an unbeaten record in eight starts, with his dominance extending over seven Grade 1 races. However, in light of his unexpected absence, attention shifts to other contenders, raising the anticipation around State Man's potential to seize the top spot in this highly anticipated race.

Lossiemouth is one of the biggest names on the card and will look to enhance her reputation in the Mares' Hurdle, while the Arkle is a must-watch race with a view to next year's Queen Mother Champion Chase.

Ladbrokes day one Cheltenham offer: £20 in free bets

That’s right, Ladbrokes are giving all new players a £20 free bet to use on the Cheltenham Festival when you register, deposit £5 or more, and place a qualifying sportsbook bet.

The £20 Ladbrokes free bet will be added to your account without delay and can be used to punt on the Cheltenham races. The Ladbrokes Cheltenham offer free bet tokens will be available in the form of four £5 free bets.

Use the free bets on any race that takes your fancy, whether that’s a short-priced favourite or a long shot, it’s your choice.

Steps on how to claim your Ladbrokes Cheltenham betting offer

Signing up with Ladbrokes is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join Ladbrokes and grab your £20 Cheltenham Festival free bet to place on any of the races this week. Follow the steps below to join Ladbrokes through a secure registration page designed to protect your privacy and security.

Click here for your £20 free bet Register your online betting account Deposit £5 or more Place a £5+ bet on a market with odds of 1-2 or higher The £20 free bet will be added to your account

Get ahold of the Ladbrokes betting offer for £20 in free bets by clicking on the image below:

Ladbrokes Cheltenham betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

You must read the terms and conditions before registering an account and accepting the welcome bonus. Below are some of the points to remember when creating an account.

New UK & ROI customers only

Min deposit £5 bet at min odds 1-2 to qualify

First bet must be within 14 days of account registration

4 x £5 free bet

Free bets available to use on selected sportsbook markets only

Certain deposit methods and bet types excluded

Free bet valid for seven days

Free bet stake not returned

18+ begambleaware.org

T&Cs apply

How to spend your Ladbrokes Cheltenham free bets

With Ladbrokes offering a total of £20 in Cheltenham Festival free bets for next week's racing, there are plenty of options available for you to bet on. Here are some ideas:

JPR One to win the Arkle @7-1

JPR One has shown enough this season to warrant major consideration. A comfortable winner on his chasing debut, he had the Arkle trial at his mercy before unseating at the last and produced an RPR of 155 when beating Matata in the Lightning Novices' Chase at Lingfield in January - and that figure would make him a serious contender at the festival.

L'Homme Presse to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup @14-1

L'Homme Presse won the Dipper, Scilly Isles and Brown Advisory in his novice chase campaign in 2021-22 before defying a mark of 164 in the Rehearsal Chase that November, when producing a Racing Post Rating of 175 – the same figure Bravemansgame ran to when second in last season's Gold Cup. Venetia Williams gave him plenty of time to recover from the injury he sustained in the King George at Kempton and although he was a bit rusty on his return from that long layoff in the Fleur de Lys Chase, he was no stronger than at the line to beat Protektorat by more than two lengths. His run at Ascot - the wrong way round on quick enough ground over too short a trip - was just a prep for this and he should be a big player returned to his preferred conditions.

Note, these odds are subject to change

Day one Cheltenham schedule

The Cheltenham Festival is the most highly anticipated meeting of the year for jumps fans, with the crowd producing an almighty roar ahead of the first race on Tuesday, March 12. The highlight of day one, the Champion Hurdle, will be without last year's winner Constitution Hill, and the talented State Man looks set to take advantage.

Tuesday, March 12

Why bet on Cheltenham with Ladbrokes?

The £20 Cheltenham Festival free bet is a good enough reason to join Ladbrokes, but there’s more. Here are some Ladbrokes flexes.

Ladbrokes offers extra places

Every day throughout the year Ladbrokes offers extra each-way places on chosen races, and that will be no different for Cheltenham. You can expect extra places on the handicaps, so if you fancy an outsider make sure you look at which races these concessions apply to.

Ladbrokes has a user-friendly app

In-play betting is about speed, and the Ladbrokes app helps you with this. It’s responsive, slick, and enjoyable to use. Follow the in-play betting odds and click your selection to add it to your betslip. Input a stake, check, and confirm.

Ladbrokes Cheltenham offers for existing customers

The Ladbrokes welcome bonus is a great way to encourage new players to the app and reward them with a free bet. But what happens after you register and use the free bet tokens? Here are just a couple of the deals you can expect to find.

Enhanced odds

The Ladbrokes traders and marketing team work together each day of the festival to offer customers enhanced odds on a selection of popular picks. Check the site for the latest price boost races and horses.

Extra places

Visit the website or app during the Cheltenham Festival and you’ll find enhanced place terms on some of the week’s most exciting races. Ladbrokes boost the number of places paid, which increases your chances of making a profit.

Best odds guaranteed

The promotion every horse racing bettor looks for before joining a bookie. Ladbrokes offer the best odds guaranteed on every UK and Irish horse race, meaning you’ll be paid at either SP or the price offered when the bet was struck, whichever is higher.

The Countdown to Cheltenham is on

As the Cheltenham Festival draws ever closer, check out Racing Post's Countdown to Cheltenham , where we've handpicked the very best in bookmaker sign-up offers and free bets, as well as exclusive Racing Post, offers and giveaways to help prepare you for the Cheltenham Festival . Come back to this page every day to take advantage of every new opportunity in the countdown to the most exciting racing festival in the world.

To discover more Cheltenham Festival betting offers and free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure to explore the promotions provided by other top bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.