Cheltenham betting offer: get £20 in free bets with Coral for day one's races

Cheltenham day one preview

The famous Cheltenham roar erupts from the packed crowd ahead of the opening race of the festival, the Supreme Novices' Hurdle, which could feature a mouthwatering clash between two JP McManus-owned runners, Mystical Power and Jeriko Du Reponet.

With the withdrawal of jump racing's luminary, Constitution Hill, from this year's Cheltenham Festival, the spotlight on the Champion Hurdle intensifies. Last year, Constitution Hill captured the title, boasting an unbeaten record in eight starts, with his dominance extending over seven Grade 1 races. However, in light of his unexpected absence, attention shifts to other contenders, raising the anticipation around State Man's potential to seize the top spot in this highly anticipated race.

Lossiemouth is one of the biggest names on the card and will look to enhance her reputation in the Mares' Hurdle, while the Arkle is a must-watch race with a view to next year's Queen Mother Champion Chase.

Jade De Grugy to win the Mares' Novices' Hurdle @2-1 (NRNB) with Coral

She was impressive when winning on her stable debut in December, with a useful horse in second trailing in her wake, and backed that up when comfortably accounting for a Willie Mullins-trained rival in a Grade 3 mares' novice at Fairhouse in January. The five-year-old has the potential to improve to boss what looks an open division.

Salver to win the Triumph Hurdle @12-1 (NRNB) with Coral

Was impressive in the Coral Finale Juvenile Hurdle at Chepstow last month, proving far too good for his rivals in winning easily by 21 lengths from Balboa. Looking at formlines through the runner-up, who was a close second behind one who'd previously chased home Burdett Road, Salver doesn't look to have a lot to find with the market principals. The form of his previous win has been boosted with the second winning twice since and he shouldn't be as big a price as he is.

Day one Cheltenham schedule

The Cheltenham Festival is the most highly anticipated meeting of the year for jumps fans, with the crowd producing an almighty roar ahead of the first race on Tuesday, March 12. The highlight of day one, the Champion Hurdle, will be without last year's winner Constitution Hill, and the talented State Man looks set to take advantage.

Tuesday, March 12

