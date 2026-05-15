Chelsea vs Manchester City: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Paddy Power

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The FA Cup final is one of the great days on the sporting calendar and this season's Wembley showdown sees Chelsea take on Manchester City.

Chelsea are without a permanent head coach, with Calum McFarlane overseeing this side and are playing in the final for the 17th time, with their last success coming in 2018.

City, meanwhile, have featured in the last three FA Cup finals, but lost the most recent two. They have already won this season's EFL Cup final and could be on for a domestic treble, albeit they trail Arsenal in the Premier League title race.

This is the tenth year in a row that the FA Cup final has featured either of these two clubs and Paddy Power are offering new customers 50-1 that a goal is scored at Wembley.

Read on for details on how to claim your bonus, all the T&Cs, and a handy guide to creating a Paddy Power account.

The season could hardly have gone worse for Chelsea, who currently sit ninth in the Premier League table and are in real danger of missing out on European football.

City are second in the standings, yet Arsenal hold the advantage. While the title may prove beyond them, Pep Guardiola's side have already lifted the EFL Cup, and a second trophy success wouldn't be a bad thing.

They might also feel they owe the FA Cup something, with this their third final in a row. However, while they beat Manchester United in 2023-24, the Red Devils got revenge 12 months later, before Crystal Palace upset the odds to claim their first piece of major silverware last season.

Both league meetings between this pair produced goals, and although Chelsea were involved in the last two FA Cup finals to finish goalless after 90 minutes, beating United 1-0 AET in 2007 and losing on penalties to Liverpool in 2022, those are the anomalies in the last 20 renewals.

Paddy Power go 1-200 that there is at least one goal in the FA Cup final, making their enhanced sign-up offer of 50-1 that a goal will be scored an appealing one.

Opening an account with Paddy Power is hassle-free. You can create an account now using your mobile or laptop.

Following the steps below, you can create an account with in plenty of time for the big game.

Here’s how to join:

1. Sign up with Paddy Power here

2. Open a new account using the promo code YFBDHE

3. Deposit a minimum of £5 by Pay by Bank, cards or Apple Pay

4. Place a max £1 bet on the over 0.5 goals market before kick off in Chelsea vs Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday, May 16

5. Cashed out, partially cashed out and enhanced bets will not count towards the promotion

6. If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use cash out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion

7. If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50-1 payout, credited in free bet builders

8. You will receive your free bet after your qualifying bet settles. Free bet builders are valid for 30 days.

Offer expires at 3pm BST on Saturday, May 16



It's crucial that you read the small print before accepting Paddy Power's odds boost for Chelsea vs Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

Understanding the T&Cs will greatly enhance your understanding of the bonus and how to use it.

New customer offer .

Max stake £1.

Winnings paid as free bet builders, which will be credited within 24 hours of the market being settled.

Best odds guaranteed does not apply to bets placed with a free bet, or partial free bet. You can use part of your free bets and save the rest for later as long as you use it before they expire. Stakes are not returned with winnings if your free bet wins. Your winnings will be credited to your main wallet.

If we find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, we reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.

Deposits made with e-wallets including: PayPal, Skrill, Paysafe and Neteller will not count towards this promotion.

The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.

Please gamble responsibly.

Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

Offer expires at 3pm BST on Saturday, May 16



When is Chelsea vs Manchester City?

Chelsea face Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday, May 16, with kick-off scheduled for 3pm BST.

Where is Chelsea vs Manchester City being played?

The FA Cup final between Chelsea and Manchester City will take place at Wembley.

Where can I watch Chelsea vs Manchester City?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch live coverage of the match on BBC One and TNT Sports 1.

What are the odds for Chelsea vs Manchester City?

Here are Paddy Power's latest odds for the FA Cup final between Chelsea and Manchester City:

Match result Odds Chelsea 7-2 Manchester City 4-6 Draw 3-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Remember to gamble responsibly . . .

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.