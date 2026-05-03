Chelsea v Nottingham Forest: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Paddy Power

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Liam Rosenior's reign at Chelsea came to an end last week but the Blues beat Leeds in the FA Cup semi-finals and they will fancy their chances of getting back to winning ways in the Premier League when they face Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on Monday.

And all the signs are there for an entertaining clash in London as Forest are on a roll themselves, having lost just one of their last 11 games and claimed a 1-0 lead in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final against Aston Villa.

The Tricky Trees still need points to ensure they are playing in the Premier League next season so they will be positive.

It has all the ingredients for an intriguing and entertaining game and Paddy Power are offering new customers 50-1 that a goal is scored in the Stamford Bridge clash.

Read on for details on how to claim your bonus, all the T&Cs, and a handy guide to creating a Paddy Power account.

Champions League elimination and five straight league defeats spelled the end for Liam Rosenior at Chelsea, but the Blues have drawn a line under his era in charge and will be looking to build upon their FA Cup semi-final win over Leeds when they face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Monday.

A strong end to the season could yet help the Blues qualify for European competition next term and that should ensure they go on the front foot under their caretaker manager Calum McFarlane when they face the Tricky Trees.

They face a team who are dragging themselves away from trouble at the bottom of the table and have their eyes on a European prize after winning the first leg of their Europa League semi-final against Aston Villa.

They have star striker Chris Wood back firing in the goals and they have not been defeated in their three visits to Stamford Bridge since their promotion to the top flight, so there should be goals.

Paddy Power go 1-200 that there is at least one goal in Monday's Premier League clash, making their enhanced sign-up offer of 50-1 that a goal will be scored an appealing one.

Opening an account with Paddy Power is hassle-free. You can create an account now using your mobile or laptop.

Following the steps below, you can create an account with in plenty of time for the big game.

Here’s how to join:

1. Sign up with Paddy Power here

2. Open a new account using the promo code YFBDGZ

3. Deposit a minimum of £5 by Pay by Bank, cards or Apple Pay

4. Place a max £1 bet on the over 0.5 goals market before kick off in Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Monday, May 4

5. Cashed out, partially cashed out and enhanced bets will not count towards the promotion

6. If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use cash out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion

7. If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50-1 payout, credited in free bet builders

8. You will receive your free bet after your qualifying bet settles. Free bet builders are valid for 30 days.

Offer expires at 3pm BST on Monday, May 4



It's crucial that you read the small print before accepting Paddy Power's odds boost for Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

Understanding the T&Cs will greatly enhance your understanding of the bonus and how to use it.

New customer offer .

Max stake £1.

Winnings paid as free bet builders, which will be credited within 24 hours of the market being settled.

Best odds guaranteed does not apply to bets placed with a free bet, or partial free bet. You can use part of your free bets and save the rest for later as long as you use it before they expire. Stakes are not returned with winnings if your free bet wins. Your winnings will be credited to your main wallet.

If we find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, we reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.

Deposits made with e-wallets including: PayPal, Skrill, Paysafe and Neteller will not count towards this promotion.

The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.

Please gamble responsibly.

Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

Offer expires at 3pm BST on Monday, May 4



When is Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest?

Chelsea host Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Monday, May 4, with kick-off scheduled for 3pm BST.

Where is Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest being played?

The Premier League match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest will take place at Stamford Bridge in London.

Where can I watch Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch live coverage of the match on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

What are the odds for Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest?

Here are Paddy Power's latest odds for Monday's Premier League match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest:

Match result Odds Chelsea 4-6 Nottingham Forest 15-4 Draw 14-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Remember to gamble responsibly . . .

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.