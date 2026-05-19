Chelsea vs Tottenham: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Paddy Power

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

West Ham's 3-1 defeat at Newcastle on Sunday means Tottenham will almost certainly avoid relegation should they pick up a point from their final two games.

First up is a trip across London to take on rivals Chelsea, whose supporters would dearly love to ensure the fight for survival goes down to the final day.

Tottenham have won only once at Stamford Bridge since 1990 but the Blues are in no sort of form and need to pick themselves up from defeat to Manchester City in Saturday's FA Cup final.

It's all set up for an intriguing battle and Paddy Power are offering new customers 50-1 that a goal is scored at Stamford Bridge tonight.

Read on for details on how to claim your bonus, all the T&Cs, and a handy guide to creating a Paddy Power account.

Tottenham's record at Stamford Bridge is wretched – they have won only once at the home of Chelsea since 1990 – but they know that victory tonight will spare them from the ignominy of Premier League relegation.

Spurs' season has been a spectacular failure but there is a renewed optimism among the Lilywhites' fanbase with Roberto De Zerbi now calling the shots.

Having begun the Italian's reign with a 1-0 defeat at Sunderland, Spurs are now unbeaten in four matches, beating Wolves and Aston Villa on the road and drawing at home with Brighton and Leeds.

A point at the Bridge will probably do for Spurs given West Ham's vastly inferior goal difference, but Chelsea's recent form should inspire De Zerbi to go on the offensive in west London.

The Blues have lost nine of their last 12 matches with their only wins in that time coming against League One Port Vale and Leeds in the FA Cup.

Chelsea have been involved in just two goalless draws all season – on the opening day against Crystal Palace and at Bournemouth in December – and Paddy Power are offering new customers 50-1 that there is at least one goal scored in tonight's huge Premier League match.

Opening an account with Paddy Power is hassle-free. You can create an account now using your mobile or laptop.

Following the steps below, you can create an account with in plenty of time for tonight's big game.

Here’s how to join:

1. Sign up with Paddy Power here

2. Open a new account using the promo code YFBDHG

3. Deposit a minimum of £5 by Pay by Bank, cards or Apple Pay

4. Place a max £1 bet on the over 0.5 goals market before kick off in Chelsea vs Tottenham in the Premier League on Tuesday, May 19

5. Cashed out, partially cashed out and enhanced bets will not count towards the promotion

6. If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use cash out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion

7. If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50-1 payout, credited in free bet builders

8. You will receive your free bet after your qualifying bet settles. Free bet builders are valid for 30 days.

Offer expires at 8pm BST on Tuesday, May 19



It's crucial that you read the small print before accepting Paddy Power's odds boost for Chelsea vs Tottenham in the Premier League tonight.

Understanding the T&Cs will greatly enhance your understanding of the bonus and how to use it.

New customer offer .

Max stake £1.

Winnings paid as free bet builders, which will be credited within 24 hours of the market being settled.

Best odds guaranteed does not apply to bets placed with a free bet, or partial free bet. You can use part of your free bets and save the rest for later as long as you use it before they expire. Stakes are not returned with winnings if your free bet wins. Your winnings will be credited to your main wallet.

If we find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, we reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.

Deposits made with e-wallets including: PayPal, Skrill, Paysafe and Neteller will not count towards this promotion.

The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.

Please gamble responsibly.

Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

Offer expires at 8pm BST on Tuesday, May 19



When is Chelsea vs Tottenham?

Chelsea face London rivals Tottenham in the Premier League on Tuesday, May 19, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm BST.

Where is Chelsea vs Tottenham being played?

Tonight's Premier League clash between Chelsea and Tottenham will take place at the Blues' home ground, Stamford Bridge.

Where can I watch Chelsea vs Tottenham?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch live coverage of the match on Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event.

What are the odds for Chelsea vs Tottenham?

Here are Paddy Power's latest odds for tonight's Premier League tie between Chelsea and Tottenham:

Match result Odds Chelsea 10-11 Tottenham 14-5 Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Remember to gamble responsibly . . .

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.