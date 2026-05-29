Champions League odds boost: Get 60-1 for Arsenal to have a corner vs PSG with Sky Bet

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All eyes will be on the Puskas Arena in Budapest on Saturday evening when Premier League champions Arsenal take on Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain in the final of Europe's top competition.

Set-pieces have been an area the Gunners have thrived in this season and they will be eager to make the most out of any such situations that arise, making Sky Bet's new-customer offer of 60-1 for the English side to have a corner an appealing one.

Read on for details on how to claim your bonus , all the T&Cs, and a handy guide to creating a Sky Bet account.

Arsenal managed to get over the line to lift the Premier League trophy and they are now eyeing a first Champions League success having returned to the showpiece event for the first time since their defeat by Barcelona in 2006.

It will be no easy task, though, as they face a PSG outfit who are just one win away from successfully retaining the crown they won by thrashing Inter 5-0 last year.

If Mikel Arteta's side are going to come out on top, then they will need to make use of any set-piece opportunities which come their way, an area they have excelled in this season.

Arsenal registered a division-high 25 set-piece goals (excluding penalties) in the league and they also set a new record for goals scored from corners, netting 19 from those situations.

The Gunners were awarded a total of 216 corners in the top flight - the fifth-highest - while their current tally of 75 flag-kicks in Europe is bettered by just five teams.

With both teams eager to get on the front foot and play attacking football, this promises to be an end-to-end encounter and there looks to be a strong chance of corners at both ends.

The real odds for Arsenal to have over 0.5 corners in the match with Sky Bet are 1-1000, but new customers can get 60-1 for the Gunners to be awarded one in the clash, which is being shown live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate.

Click here to back Arsenal to have over 0.5 corners vs Paris Saint-Germain at 60-1 with Sky Bet

How to claim your odds boost for Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal

Opening an account with Sky Bet is hassle-free. You can create an account now using your mobile or laptop.

Following the steps below, you can create an account with in plenty of time for the big game.

Here’s how to join:

Sign up with Sky Bet here Open a new account. Deposit a minimum of £5 by cards or Apple Pay Place a maximum £1 bet on Arsenal over 0.5 corners in the match Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal, on Saturday, May 30 Cashed out, partially cashed out and enhanced bets will not count towards the promotion If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use cash out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion If your bet is successful, you will be paid out in six £10 bet tokens. If the bet loses (Arsenal do not have a corner in the match) customers will receive £10 in free bet credits as one £10 bet token. Free Bets are valid for 30 days, can be redeemed against football BuildABets only and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

Offer expires at 5pm BST on Saturday, May 30



It's important that you read the small print before accepting Sky Bet's odds boost for Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal. Understanding the T&Cs will help your understanding of the bonus and how to use it.

New customer offer .

£5 minimum deposit.

When the bet wins, the winnings from enhanced odds will be credited as six £10 bet tokens, (the "Free Bets").

If the bet loses (Arsenal do not have a corner in the match) customers will receive £10 in free bet credits as one £10 bet token.



Free Bets can be redeemed against football BuildABets only and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

Only your first £1 bet with Sky Bet will count towards this offer. Any subsequent bets will not be eligible.

To meet the Staking Requirement, you must bet £1.00 in a single bet. Greater stakes or an accumulation of smaller stakes will not count.

Free Bets are non-withdrawable and free bet stakes are not included in any returns.

Free Bets expire 30 days after crediting.

To qualify for this promotion and receive any associated Free Bets, bonuses or rewards, all Staking Requirements must be met within the Promotional Period.

This offer can only be claimed once per customer.

Customers using Neteller or Skrill will not qualify. Sky Betting and Gaming reserves the right acting reasonably to withhold, restrict or cancel this offer from individual account holders in accordance with its eligibility, promotion abuse and internal risk policies at its reasonable discretion.

Over 18s only.

Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

Offer expires at 5pm BST on Saturday, May 30



When is PSG vs Arsenal?

Paris Saint-Germain take on Arsenal in the Champions League on Saturday, May 30, with kick-off scheduled for 5pm BST.

Where is PSG vs Arsenal being played?

The Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal will be played at the Puskas Arena, Budapest.

Where can I watch PSG vs Arsenal?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch live coverage of Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate.

What are the odds for PSG vs Arsenal?

Here are Sky Bet's latest odds for today's Champions League final between Paris Saint-German and Arsenal.

Match result Odds Paris Saint-Germain 13-10 Arsenal 21-10 Draw 11-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

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