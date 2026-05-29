Champions League odds boost: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in PSG vs Arsenal with Paddy Power

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After ending their 22-year wait to be crowned domestic champions, Mikel Arteta's side now stand on the brink of history, with a first Champions League success within touching distance.

Standing in their way are defending champions PSG, who put five past Inter in last year's final, but only one goal for either side will be needed on Saturday for Paddy Power's new-customer offer of 50-1 for a goal to be scored to come in.

Read on for details on how to claim your bonus , all the T&Cs, and a handy guide to creating a Paddy Power account.

PSG vs Arsenal odds boost offer: Get 50-1 on a goal to be scored

Arsenal can turn a great season into arguably the best in their history if they land their maiden Champions League crown on Saturday and they will head into the contest full of confidence.

The Gunners, fresh from lifting the Premier League trophy at Selhurst Park last weekend, have won five matches in a row and have scored in eight straight games, with only three of their 62 fixtures finishing scoreless this season.

Viktor Gyokeres, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Eberechi Eze have all reached double figures for goals for the North Londoners, but PSG also boast a wealth of attacking talent, as they showcased in the Champions League final 12 months ago.

The Parisians outgunned Inter in last year's showpiece from start to finish and they boast a fearsome front three in Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue, a trio that even Arsenal's stringent defence will struggle to keep quiet.

There hasn't been a goalless draw in a Champions League final for 23 years and with the attacking talent on show at both ends of the pitch, it is hard to see that streak being broken at the Puskas Arena.

New Paddy Power customers can get boosted odds of 50-1 for at least one goal to be scored in Saturday night's final.

At the Racing Post, we have put together all of the best free bets and bookmaker offers , so take a look as you can claim up to £1,000+ in sports bonuses and betting offers.

Opening an account with Paddy Power is hassle-free. You can create an account now using your mobile or laptop.

Following the steps below, you can create an account with Paddy Power in plenty of time for Saturday's Champions League final in Budapest.

Here’s how to join:

1. Sign up with Paddy Power here

2. Open a new account using promo code YFBDHM

3. Deposit a minimum of £5 by Cards or Apple Pay

4. Place a max £1 bet on “Over 0.5 Goals” in the Over/Under Goals market for Saturday's Champions League final

5. Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Power Price bets will not count towards the promotion

6. If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion

7. Offer applies to 90 minutes only

8. If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50-1 payout, credited in free bet builders

9. You will receive your Free bet after your qualifying bet settles. Free bets are valid for 30 days

Offer expires at 5pm BST on Saturday, May 30, 2026

Paddy Power PSG vs Arsenal betting sign-up offer: T&Cs

It's crucial that you read the small print before accepting Paddy Power's odds boost for PSG vs Arsenal .

New customer offer.

Max stake £1.

Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bet Builders.

Free bets are valid for 30 days, only deposits with cards and Apple Pay are eligible.

Excludes multiples & in-play bets.

T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

18+. Gambleaware.org

Offer expires at 5pm BST on Saturday, May 30, 2026

If you want more expert football betting insight, be sure to check out Racing Post's sports tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

PSG vs Arsenal FAQs

When and where is PSG vs Arsenal taking place?

PSG take on Arsenal at the Puskas Arena in Budapest. Kick-off is at 5pm BST on Saturday, May 30.

How can I watch PSG vs Arsenal live?

PSG vs Arsenal will be televised live on TNT Sports 1.

What are the odds for PSG vs Arsenal?

Here are Paddy Power's latest odds for PSG vs Arsenal in the Champions League final:

Match result Odds PSG 13-10 Arsenal 21-10 Draw 9-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Remember to gamble responsibly . . .

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

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Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.