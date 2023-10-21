Champions Day betting offer: get £30 in free bets with Betfair this Saturday

British Champions Day 2023 is here and Betfair have a brilliant bonus offer up for grabs, with £30 in free bets available to all new customers. This offer is exclusive to new account holders who follow the links in this article and register their new account with Betfair.

Continue reading for full guidance on how to grab this top Betfair free bet bonus .

Betfair Champions Day betting preview

Champions Day at Ascot is always a special occasion and features some of the biggest names in Flat racing. With Group 1 races such as the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes and the Champion Stakes taking top billing on a star-studded card, you can expect epic performances and big-race drama as the best do battle at Ascot.

This year's Champions Day card comes with an added twist, given it's due to be Frankie Dettori's final appearance in the saddle in Britain before he jets off to ride in the US. Will it be another dream day for Dettori at Ascot?

How to claim your Betfair Champions Day betting offer

Signing up with Betfair is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join Betfair and grab your £30 free bet to place on any of the races at Ascot this Saturday.

Sign up for Betfair using this link here Complete all required details Make a deposit of £10 using a card Place your first bet to meet the sign up requirements



Betfair Champions Day betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

We highly recommend that you take the time to read the terms and conditions attached to the new player promotion before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how the Betfair Champions Day betting offer works and what's expected of you as a new customer.

Place a min £10 bet on horse racing

Min odds 1/2 (1.5)

Receive £30 in free bets

Rewards valid for 30 days

Only deposits via cards will qualify

Please gamble responsibly

T&Cs apply



Saturday's running order on Champions Day at Ascot

Here are the races to watch out for during Champions Day at Ascot this Saturday:

Saturday, October 21, 2023

Why should you choose Betfair for your Champions Day bets?

Betfair have an ideal platform for those looking to optimise their betting experience on Champions Day. With their reputation as a reliable powerhouse in the online sports betting sphere, Betfair guarantee an excellent experience for their punters.

Extra places at Betfair

With Betfair, you can enjoy the benefit of additional each-way places on races all year round, including on Champions Day, ensuring you never miss out on a winning opportunity.

Enjoy in-play betting with Betfair

When it comes to in-play betting, swift actions are key and Betfair has a user-friendly app that is designed to cater to this need. Effortlessly stay updated with the latest in-play odds for Champions Day, select your preferred choice, add it to your betslip and confirm after reviewing the stakes.

Apart from catering to new customers, Betfair also provides a range of benefits to its existing clientele, including but not limited to the following.

Boosted odds

The Betfair marketing and trading teams join forces to deliver enhanced odds on numerous popular choices. Stay tuned to their website for the latest boosted odds on races and horses.

Guaranteed best odds

Betfair offers an irresistible advantage for horse racing bettors – best odds guaranteed on all UK and Irish races. This promotion ensures you'll be paid at the higher value, either the starting price or the price offered when you placed your bet.

To discover more horse racing betting offers and free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure to explore the promotions provided by other top bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.