Brazil vs Morocco: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored plus a £5 England bet builder with Betfair

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Group C gets underway with five-time winners Brazil meeting Morocco, semi-finalists of four years ago, at the MetLife Stadium and it could go a long way to deciding who advances as section winners.

With fixtures against Haiti and Scotland to come, a win would for either Brazil or Morocco would stand them in good stead for a favourable knockout draw and Betfair are offering new customers 50-1 that a goal is scored in East Rutherford.

Read on for details on how to claim your bonus , all the T&Cs, and a handy guide to creating a Betfair account.

Brazil are the most decorated team in World Cup history, having won the illustrious prize on five occasions, but they face a stern test from 2022 semi-finalists Morocco in their Group C curtain-raiser.

These appear the two powerful nations in a section also featuring Scotland and Haiti and they should be keen to seize the initiative with victory at the MetLife Stadium.

Both teams have scored in six of Brazil's last seven games and they have some of the best attacking options in the competition, with their attack spearheaded by Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior and Barcelona boy Raphinha.

Carlo Ancelotti's side were far from their brilliant best in qualifying but they tend to come good when it matters and nine different players have scored across their last three internationals, which highlights their strength in depth.

Brazil's World Cup qualifying matches averaged 2.28 goals and Morocco, armed with the services of Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz, will be confident of causing them plenty of problems.

Morocco are unbeaten in 90 minutes in their last 29 internationals, so are capable of serving up a true challenge, but keeping this star-studded Brazil at bay may prove tough.

The Atlas Lions have played out only one goalless draw in their last 16 internationals while it has been 11 outings since Brazil were involved in a 0-0.



Betfair got 1-25 about over 0.5 goals in Saturday's showdown, making their new customer offer of 50-1 for a goal to be scored plus a free bet builder on an England fixture an appealing one.

Opening an account with Betfair is simple. You can create an account now using your mobile or laptop.

Following the steps below, you can create an account with in plenty of time for Thursday's opening World Cup clash.

Here’s how to join:

Sign up with Betfair here Open a new account using the promo code ZFBEDO Deposit a minimum of £10 by bank, cards or Apple Pay Place a max £1 bet on over 0.5 goals in the Over/Under Goals market in Mexico vs South Africa on Thursday, June 11. Exchange, Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Oddsboost bets will not count towards the promotion If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50/1 payout, credited in free bet builder bets. You will receive your Free bet builder bet after your qualifying bet settles. All free bets are valid for 30 days.

Offer expires at 8pm BST on Thursday, June 11



It's crucial that you read the small print before accepting Betfair's odds boost for Brazil vs Morocco in the World Cup.

Understanding the T&Cs will improve your understanding of the bonus and how to use it.

New customer offer .

Max stake £1.

Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bet Builder bets. £5 Free England Multi will be credited 24hrs after your qualifying stake is settled.

Best odds guaranteed does not apply to bets placed with a free bet, or partial free bet. You can use part of your free bets and save the rest for later as long as you use it before they expire. Stakes are not returned with winnings if your free bet wins. Your winnings will be credited to your main wallet.

If we find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, we reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.

Deposits made with e-wallets including: PayPal, Skrill, Paysafe and Neteller will not count towards this promotion.

The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.

Please gamble responsibly.

Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

Offer expires at 11pm BST on Saturday, June 13



When is Brazil vs Morocco?

Brazil vs Morocco takes place on Saturday, June 13 and kicks off at 11pm BST.

Where is Brazil vs Morocco being played?

Brazil meet Group C rivals Morocco at the MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, USA.

Where can I watch Brazil vs Morocco?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch live coverage of Brazil vs Morocco on BBC One.

What are the odds for Brazil vs Morocco?

Here are Betfair's latest odds for Saturday's World Cup fixture between Brazil and Morocco:

Odds correct at time of publishing

Remember to gamble responsibly . . .

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.