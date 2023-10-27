Boxing betting offer: land £40 on Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou with Paddy Power

Grab £40 in free bets with this Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou boxing betting offer

Prepare for an action-packed night in the ring as Tyson Fury takes on Francis Ngannou in Riyadh on Saturday, October 28, 2023, and make it even more exciting with a betting offer from Paddy Power. By registering with Paddy Power, you can unlock a great opportunity to bag £40 in free bets .

Tyson Fury, arguably the greatest heavyweight boxer of his generation, steps back into the ring on Saturday night to take on former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

It is WBC heavyweight champion Fury's first fight since beating Derek Chisora last December, after which a blockbuster bout with WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO champion Oleksandr Usyk was expected.

That fight has failed to materialise so Fury has instead turned his attention to a big-money fight in Saudi Arabia with Ngannou, a UFC great who will be entering the ring for his professional boxing debut.

How to claim your Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou boxing betting offer with Paddy Power

To take advantage of this top boxing betting offer for Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou, follow these simple steps:

Head over to Paddy Power through this link and click the 'Join' button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card and place a bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1/2 or greater You will be rewarded with £40 of free bet tokens added to your balance

Terms and conditions for the Paddy Power Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou boxing betting offer

Before participating in this promotion, please review the terms and conditions:

New UK & ROI customers only

Minimum deposit £10 bet at minimum odds of 1/2 to qualify

Get £40 in free bets, valid for 30 days

SMS verification required

Bets placed on greyhound racing markets are excluded

Only deposits via cards will qualify

Where to use your £40 free bets on Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou boxing

With £40 in free bets , you can make exciting bets on the Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou boxing match. Here are a few options to consider:

Fight winner: bet on your chosen fighter to win their respective fight

Method of victory: predict how the fight will end (knockout, submission, decision, etc)

Round betting: wager on the specific round in which the fight will end

Total rounds: bet on whether the fight will go over or under a certain number of rounds

With all of that in mind, here are some Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou boxing match betting tips to consider:

Tyson Fury to win in rounds 3-4 @12/5 with Paddy Power

Tyson Fury is one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world and is coming up against a former UFC fighter making his professional boxing bow. Fury will be keen to put on a show, while Ngannou's engine is unlikely to be able to last the full 10 three-minute rounds. Fury can effectively end the fight whenever he wants, so expect him to stop Ngannou after giving the crowd a few rounds of entertainment.

Odds are subject to change

Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou schedule and featured fights from the main fight card

The fight is scheduled to take place around 10pm UK time on Saturday, October 28, 2023, with Joseph Parker among the names featuring on the undercard:

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou

Fabio Wardley vs David Adeleye

Joseph Parker vs Simon Kean

Arslanbek Makhmudov v Junior Anthony Wright

Moses Itauma vs Istvan Bernath

Carlos Takam vs Martin Bakole

Jack McGann v Alcibiade Duran Galvan

Why bet on Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou boxing with Paddy Power?

There are several reasons why Paddy Power is a great choice for betting on boxing:

World-renowned bookmakers Paddy Power provide some of the best betting odds throughout the year, and offer some of the most comprehensive levels of coverage of all the fixtures. They also provide the most up-to-date information on injuries, form and team news, allowing sports bettors to make the most informed decisions when deciding which teams or players to back. Their odds are quite competitive too, meaning that bettors can find the best value for their bets.

Paddy Power offer market best prices on bets

Paddy Power offer the best price on many of the year's biggest events. Check any respected betting odds comparison app and you'll see Paddy Power are often ahead of the competition on certain picks.

Paddy Power promotions and specials

Paddy Power offer profit boosts, cashback and enhanced odds, which can be found on the promotions tab of the Paddy Power website and app. Check what's available before placing your bets.

To discover more boxing betting offers and free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure to explore the promotions provided by other top bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.