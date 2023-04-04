Bookmakers with the best each way places for the Masters 2023

The 2023 Masters starts on Thursday and the first golf Major of the season is always a thrilling tournament to bet on.

With an elite 88-man field lining up at Augusta National, punters are able to take advantage of some generous golf each-way betting places from the bookmakers and we'll be highlighting the best of these offers in this article.

Defending champion and world number one Scottie Scheffler is likely to be a popular choice for Masters bettors, along with star names such as Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth.

However, with the extra Masters each-way places available with bookmakers, there could be a profit to be made from players at bigger betting odds who finish in the top 12 of the 2023 Masters.

Read on to find out how to sign up for accounts with leading bookmakers and take advantage of the enhanced golf each-way places and betting offers for The Masters 2023.

The Best Each Way Betting Terms for The Masters 2023

A golf each-way bet means half your stake goes on the player to win the tournament and the other half on them to finish in the places.

As one of the most iconic tournaments in golf, the Masters attracts huge betting interest so enhanced each-way terms are often available with some of the leading bookmakers in the industry.

This takes the form of extra Masters each-way places, meaning punters get paid out if a player they back each-way finishes in the top 12 rather than the standard place terms available on most golf tournaments.

Some bookmakers' each-way terms pay ¼ of the player's odds to win the tournament while others offer ⅕ the odds and we've compiled a list of the leading firms' each-way terms to help you get the best value for your bets on The Masters 2023:

Ladbrokes Each Way - 10 Places

Ladbrokes are offering ten Each Way Places at ⅕ the odds on the 2023 Masters.

.

Coral Each Way - 10 Places

Coral are offering ten Each Way Places at ⅕ the odds on the 2023 Masters.

William Hill Each Way - 8 Places

William Hill are offering eight Each Way Places at ⅕ the odds on the 2023 Masters.

.

bet365 Each Way - 8 Places

bet365 are offering eight Each Way Places at ⅕ the odds on the 2023 Masters.

.

Paddy Power Each Way - 10 Places

Paddy Power are offering ten Each Way Places at ⅕ the odds on the 2023 Masters.

Betfair Each Way - up to 12 Places

Betfair offer up to 12 Each Way Places at ⅕ the odds on the 2023 Masters. They also have eight and ten Each Way Place markets available.

Sky Bet Each Way - up to 12 Places

Sky Bet offer up to 12 Each Way Places at ⅕ the odds on the 2023 Masters. They also have an eight Each Way Place market available.

How to place an each way bet on The Masters 2023

Once you’ve signed up for an account with your chosen bookmaker, follow these simple steps to place an each way bet on The Masters 2023:

Log into your bookmaker account and deposit the amount you want to bet Find the Golf section of the website Click on The Masters 2023 outright betting Select the player you want to back - their name should then appear in the bet slip Enter your stake and make sure you tick the box marked 'Each Way' Click the 'Place Bet' button

Masters 2023 Tips: Three players to back each-way

Favourites have fared well at the Masters in recent years but there is potential to profit at bigger odds, particularly with generous Masters each-way terms on offer to punters.

One man who could easily contend for the Green Jacket is Tony Finau, who is available to back at a decent each-way price with Betfair and Sky Bet, who both offer up to 12 places for the 2023 Masters.

Finau won three PGA Tour titles in 2022 and his sharp approach play and long driving make him a perfect fit for Augusta National Golf Club.

Others worthy of consideration in the Masters Each Way Places market include Justin Rose, who won the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February and is a two-time Masters runner-up, and Tom Hoge, who finished third in elite company at the Players Championship in March and is the type of solid iron-player who could excel at Augusta.

You can find more from our expert sports tipsters at Racing Post, and find the latest and greatest from leading bookmakers to give you the best head start.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.