Boodles May Festival 2026 betting offers and free bets worth up to £600

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Looking for the latest Boodles May Festival free bets? Chester’s flagship Flat meeting returns for three days of high-quality racing, with bookmakers rolling out enhanced offers across the week.

There’s strong value available, with up to £600 in free bets on offer for new customers looking to get involved at the Roodee.

Total may vary based on the bookmakers you're already registered with

Latest Boodles May Festival betting offers

Taking advantage of bookmaker promotions is one of the easiest ways to boost your returns during the Boodles May Festival.

Bookies often increase their offers across the meeting, meaning you can find value not just on the feature races, but across competitive handicaps and supporting contests throughout the three days at Chester.

Whether you're backing a well-drawn front-runner or siding with a Derby hopeful, these free bets can give you extra flexibility.

How to claim your Boodles May Festival free bets

New to betting on the Chester May Festival? Here’s how to get started:

Register with a betting site

Make a small deposit (commonly £5 or £10)

Place a qualifying wager that meets the offer criteria

Receive and use your free bets on the race

Cash out any winnings once the market settles

You can use these offers across the full Chester card, including one of the most competitive handicaps of the season, the Chester Cup.

Across the Chester Festival, you can claim £2,000+ in bookmaker bonuses , including offers available for the Flat season

Boodles May Festival 2026 preview

The Boodles May Festival once again brings three days of high-quality Flat racing to Chester, with a mix of Classic trials and competitive handicaps set to shape the early part of the season.

Friday’s Chester Cup is the standout race of the meeting, and this year’s renewal looks typically competitive. Blindedbythelights heads the market after a string of consistent efforts, while Joseph O’Brien is strongly represented with Galileo Dame , A Piece Of Heaven and Puturhandstogether all prominent in the betting.

Galileo Dame, partnered by Ryan Moore, brings strong form to the table, while Puturhandstogether adds further intrigue having landed major staying handicaps over the past year. Zanndabad and Spirit Mixer also add depth to a deep field, with several runners arriving unexposed over staying trips.

Today and Thursday, the Chester Vase and Dee Stakes will once again provide key clues for the Derby picture, with leading yards expected to field some of their most promising three-year-olds. The Ormonde Stakes on Thursday offers a platform for established middle-distance performers.

With a blend of emerging talent and seasoned handicappers, the Boodles May Festival remains one of the most informative and competitive meetings of the Flat season.

Boodles May Festival 2026 full schedule

The Boodles May Festival is the highlight of Chester’s racing calendar, delivering three action-packed days. Here's the full schedule:

Wednesday, May 6, 2025

Thursday, May 7, 2025

Frifay, May 8, 2025

Boodles May Festival FAQs

When is the Boodles May Festival 2026?

The meeting takes place over three days in early May at Chester Racecourse, typically from Wednesday to Friday.

Where is the festival held?

At Chester Racecourse, also known as the Roodee — the oldest racecourse in Britain.

What are the main races at the meeting?

The headline races include the Chester Cup, Chester Vase, Dee Stakes and Ormonde Stakes.

What is the Chester Cup?

The Chester Cup is a prestigious staying handicap run over 2 miles 2½ furlongs and is the feature race of the festival.

Why is the draw important at Chester?

Chester’s tight, turning track and short straight mean low stall numbers are often favoured, especially in big-field races like the Chester Cup.

How can I bet on the Boodles May Festival?

You can place bets online or via mobile apps by signing up to a bookmaker, depositing funds and selecting your bets on each race.

For more expert insight, check out our racing tips.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

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