Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase free bets & £200 in betting offers

The most anticipated week of racing in the jumping calendar, the Cheltenham Festival, is upon us and the quickest two-mile chasers face off on Wednesday in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase, the second championship race of the festival.

We’ve found the top Cheltenham betting offers available from the bookmakers to get your festival week off to the best possible start and selected the three horses with leading chances of landing the spoils in the Champion Chase.

Check out how many Cheltenham free bet tokens you can collect to spend at this superb fixture. The more betting accounts you sign up for increases the number of free bets received, with over £200+ up for grabs - plenty for you to have a go at and use in every race of the festival for free.

The best Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase betting offers

Paddy Power Cheltenham free bets

New customer offer. Place a £10 Sportsbook bet on any Cheltenham Festival race at min. odds 1/2 (1.5) — get £50 in free bets. SMS verification required. Free bets awarded on qualifying bet settlement and can be used on any Cheltenham race or UEFA Champions League game. Only deposits via Cards will qualify (Apple Pay deposits excluded). T&Cs apply.

William Hill Cheltenham free bets

Play safe. From 00:01 on 13.04.2022. £30 bonus. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on the sportsbook. Further terms apply. 18+.

Coral Cheltenham free bets

18+. New UK & ROI customers only. Minimum deposit £5. Minimum first £5 bet at minimum odds of 1/2 to qualify for 1 x £20 free bet. Certain deposit methods and bet types are excluded. Free bet valid for seven days. Stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

Sky Bet Cheltenham free bets

New customers only. First single & e/w bet only. £10 minimum stake. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 4 x £10 horse racing bet token. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets for horse racing only. Free bets are non withdrawable. No free bet expiry. Eligibility restrictions and further t&cs apply. 18+. Begambleaware.org.

Betfair Cheltenham free bets

Place a £10 Sportsbook bet on Horse racing between the 13th and 17th March, at min. odds 1.5 (1/2) — get £45 in free bets. Only deposits via cards will qualify, Apple pay not valid on this promotion. T&Cs apply.

bet365 Cheltenham free bets

Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Minimum odds, bet, and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Ladbrokes Cheltenham free bets

18+. New UK+IRE customers only. Certain deposit methods and bet types are excluded. Minimum first £5 bet within 14 days of an account registration at minimum odds of 1/2 to get 4 x £5 free bets. Free bets are available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets are valid for seven days, and the stake is not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

Tote Cheltenham free bets

New customers online only. Place your first bet on racing pools for a minimum of £10 and win or lose you will receive £20 redeemable against win/place racing bets only and £20 redeemable against exotics bets only. Tote Credit cannot be withdrawn, exchanged, or substituted and expires after 7 days. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the bet-slip. Full T&Cs apply. BeGambleaware.org

Unibet Cheltenham free bets

Plus £10 Casino Bonus. New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply.18+. BeGambleAware.org.

How to claim your Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase offers

Our favourite are displayed above and with Cheltenham about to kick off, now is the perfect time to take advantage of their generous sign-up offers.

You can sign up by using your mobile or desktop computer, so why not follow the simple step-by-step registration details below and .

Select a from the above list and click its link to begin. The process is the same for any apps covered on this page. Complete the registration form, adding all the necessary information to register your account. A few betting apps require you to enter a unique promo code when joining. If this is the case, the code will be supplied during registration. Deposit funds to your betting account using an accepted method, such as a debit card, and place a qualifying sportsbook bet. Look out for minimum odds. When the qualifying bet results, the tokens will be automatically added to your account balance and can be used.

How to bet on the Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival

Once you’ve registered for an account using the instructions above, it’s time to use your deposit in order to trigger your betting offer and qualify for your free bets, so why not start with a bet in the . Here’s how to place your bet.

Open the website/app of your chosen bookmaker and log in Navigate to the Horse Racing tab Scroll to UK and Ireland and select the Cheltenham Festival Open up the racecard for the 3.30 Click on the horse who you think is going to win, this will add the selection to your betslip Open up your betslip and add your stake, making sure to hit the requirements needed to obtain your free bets, and then place your bet. Now sit back and enjoy and watch your selection saunter home to victory - hopefully!

Three horses with a chance in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase

The best two-mile chasers from Britain and Ireland face off and this year’s running brings a lot of combined form to the table, including between the top three in the betting.

Energumene, Edwardstone and Editeur Du Gite did battle in the Clarence House Chase, which was rescheduled to the Champion Chase course and distance from its usual home at Ascot.

Editeur Du Gite came out on top despite being the biggest-priced of the three, making all and holding off Edwardstone’s late rattle by sticking his neck out on the line.

That confirmed there was no fluke about his Desert Orchid Chase rout, where Nube Negra was 13 lengths back in second and Edwardstone unseated Tom Cannon.

Edwardstone bounced back from that unusual mistake with a clean round of jumping at Cheltenham last time and closed well from off the pace but couldn’t quite get his head in front after a sustained battle of the last.

Edwardstone won the Tingle Creek in impressive fashion on his reappearance in December and may not be so far behind Editeur Du Gite turning for home at the festival.

Last year’s winner Energumene has to be afforded respect despite apparent issues regarding the white trim on the fences, which his trainer said had caused his poor jumping.

Before finishing third in the race, which saw a thrilling finish between Energumene and Shishkin last year, he was an easy winner of the Hilly Way Chase on reappearance, the same race he won last season, and his jumping may not be so iffy now he’s had experience of the new fences.

Check out our for expert opinions on the races, or find £200+ in .

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.