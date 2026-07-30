Betway Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £40 in free bets for day three

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Day three of Glorious Goodwood 2026 is here, and new Betway customers can claim £40 in free bets ahead of Thursday's superb card, headlined by the Group 1 Nassau Stakes.

Whoever you're backing at Goodwood, this welcome offer gives you extra value across one of the biggest days of the festival.

Read on to find out how to claim your £40 Betway free bet offer, plus everything you need to know about qualifying, the key terms and where to use your bonus on Thursday's racing.

How to claim your Betway Glorious Goodwood day three b etting offer

Signing up with Betway is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join Betway and grab your £40 Betway free bet to place on any of the races this week.

1. Register- Deposit at Betway.com

2. Place first qualifying bet- Min £10 at minimum of 2.0 odds

3. Get £40 in free bets- to use across Goodwood

Betway Glorious Goodwood b etting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

We highly recommend that you take the time to read the terms and conditions attached to the new player promotion before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how the Glorious Goodwood betting offer works and what's expected of you as a new customer.

New customers only.

Place a min £10 pre-event bet at min odds of 2.0.

£40 worth of Free Bet Tokens awarded on bet settlement. 4 x £10 each with betting restrictions.

7 day expiry.

Debit Card deposits only (exclusions apply).

18+ GambleAware.org.

Bet The Responsible Way full terms apply

At the Racing Post, we have put together all of the best racing free bets and bookmaker offers , so take a look as you can claim up to £2,000+ in sports bonuses and betting offers.

Betway Day three Glorious Goodwood p review

The third day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival is centred around the Group 1 Nassau Stakes, the week's flagship contest for fillies and mares. Boasting an honour roll featuring some of racing's greatest names, the 10-furlong feature tops another outstanding card filled with Pattern-race action.



Diamond Necklace heads the betting for Aidan O'Brien after completing an impressive French Classic double with victories in the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches and Prix de Diane. See The Fire attempts to go one place better after finishing among the runners-up in each of the previous two renewals, while Friendly Soul looks to get payback for what was a luckless Royal Ascot.



Elsewhere on the card, the Group 2 Richmond Stakes showcases some of the season's most exciting juvenile colts, while the Group 3 Gordon Stakes provides a key St Leger trial for three-year-olds over a mile and a half. Both contests have consistently produced future Pattern-race stars, enhancing the quality of an already excellent afternoon's racing.



With a standout Group 1 contest complemented by informative races for emerging juveniles and Classic contenders, day three is set to deliver another memorable afternoon at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Day three racing schedule + where to spend your £40 in Betway Glorious Goodwood free bets

Here are the races to watch out for on Glorious Goodwood Day three.

Thursday July 30

With Betway offering a total of £40 in Glorious Goodwood free bets for day three, there are plenty of options available for you to bet on. Here are some ideas:

Flann Sunna to win the Markel Richmond Stakes @11-8 with Betway



Nicely bred and ran out an impressive winner of his maiden but then was even more impressive the next time at Ascot winning by just under 5 lengths. Expect him to make into a Group class two-year-old.





@11-8 with Betway Friendly Soul to win the Nassau Stakes @13-5 with Betway



One of the biggest hard luck stories of Royal Ascot over a mile, Friendly Soul is going back up in trip and can be fancied to get the better of the three-year-old favourite Diamond Necklace.

Note, these odds are subject to change

For more betting insight, be sure to check out Racing Post's horse racing tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Click for more racing free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

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Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.