BetMGM York Ebor festival betting offer: get £60 in bonuses for day one's races

Day one of York's Ebor festival is upon us as we kick off four days of top-class races. The highlight of the opening day is the Juddmonte International Stakes, a Group 1 race that attracts some of the finest middle-distance horses in the world.

We’re here to make it easy for you. In this expert betting guide, we'll take you through the process of registering with BetMGM on your laptop or mobile, placing bets on the races, and claiming £60 in free bets. You'll find a straightforward step-by-step guide, information on additional promotions, and tips on how to make the most of your bet tokens.

BetMGM York Ebor festival day one betting offer: get £60 in bonuses

The BetMGM bonus is exclusively available to new customers who sign up through this page. If you haven't yet created an account with this popular online sportsbook, now is the ideal time to get started.

Registration is secure, quick, and easy, and you'll only need to complete it once. In the next section, we'll guide you through the sign-up process, including how to deposit funds and claim this fantastic free bet.

Steps on how to claim your BetMGM York Ebor festival day one betting offer

Signing up with BetMGM is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join BetMGMand grab your £60 BetMGM bonuses to place on any of the races this week . Follow the steps below to join BetMGM through a secure registration page designed to protect your privacy and security.

Fill out your details when prompted

Make a deposit into your new account

Place a bet of at least £10 at odds of 1/1+

You will receive your free bets

BetMGM York Ebor festival day one betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

You must read the terms and conditions before registering an account and accepting the welcome bonus. Below are some of the points to remember when creating an account.

New customers only.

7 days to place qualifying bet of £10+ at 1/1 (2.0) to receive 4 x Free Bets: 2 x £10 Accas, 1 x £10 Horse Racing, 1 x £10 Football, 25 x 40p Free Spins on BetMGM Joker Cash Spree & 1 x £10 Reward Game.

7 day expiry.

Max Live Casino winnings: 10x.

Live Casino reward eligible on specific games. Stake not returned.

18+. Restrictions + T&Cs apply .

At the Racing Post, we have put together all of the best York Ebor festival free bets and bookmaker offers , so take a look as you can claim up to £1,000+ in racing bonuses and betting offers.

York Ebor festival day one preview

Anyone headed to the Knavesmire for the opening day might possibly witness some history, as 13 runners are set to go to post for the feature Juddmonte International , the most ever seen in 51 years of the race.

Derby and Eclipse hero City Of Troy will be all the rage in the market for Aidan O’Brien, but Pretty Polly winner Bluestocking and York specialist Alflaila head the older brigade, which have been responsible for the last four winners of the Group 1. Irish Derby winner Los Angeles heads the betting for the Great Voltigeur , but may struggle to concede 5lb to King’s Gambit, while a potential star may be unearthed in the Acomb .

How to spend your BetMGM York Ebor bonus on day one

There are seven races on day one of the Ebor festival so plenty of opportunity to get involved in the betting action with your BetMGM bonuses. Here are some of our York tips for day one from Racing Post's expert Tipster Harry Wilson:

Pocklington to win the Symphony Group Handicap @18-1 with BetMGM

Pocklington won his first two starts, latterly seeing off Army Ethos, who had been beaten just a neck in last year's Coventry. He may be flattered by the bare form, but he confirmed himself a smart prospect and didn't look out of place in Listed company next time. He travelled powerfully, quite keenly, when weakening in the Commonwealth Cup last time, but he's had a wind op since, which may help, and this intermediate trip could be ideal. He's still very unexposed after just four starts and his useful half-brother, Doctor Khan Junior, won at York and improved for a visor, so he looks interesting with that headgear retained.

Bluestocking to win the Juddmonte International Stakes @17-2 with BetMGM

Bluestocking has found the winning groove this year, demolishing some smart rivals in the Group 2 Middleton Stakes over this course and distance before getting the better of Emily Upjohn in the Pretty Polly, and she did nothing to harm her reputation when coming home well from near last to take second in the King George. She seems better suited to this trip, having only lost once at the distance to subsequent three-time Group 1 winner Warm Heart, and can continue the older brigade's recent dominance in this event.

Note, these odds are subject to change

Day one York Ebor festival schedule

The first day of York's Ebor festival is not to be missed, with the highlight being the Juddmonte International

Wednesday, August 21

Why bet on York Ebor with BetMGM?

If the welcome bonus isn’t enough to convince you that BetMGM are the best choice for your betting needs this week, we have a few more points of note. These benefits are available to both new and existing members.

BetMGM offers better odds

BetMGM offers better odds on many of the week’s most popular bets. Customers enjoy access to market best price on favourites and other leading runners at York.

BetMGM offers more ways to bet

More ways to bet means more ways to win, and BetMGM members have choices at their fingertips. Each race has several betting markets and specials, including yes/no on the favourite to win.

BetMGM live streaming

Watch every race free with the Bet MGM live streaming tab. If you are a member of this bookie, you will enjoy an HD-quality live stream.

BetMGM York Ebor festival offers for existing customers

We’re sure you’ll agree the BetMGM welcome bonus is worth having, and your share is just a click away. But there’s more good news. This online sportsbook offers deals, including best odds guaranteed, and an enhanced each way to all members. Here are the best of what’s available.

Best odds guaranteed

Bet on any horse in any race at York and take the odds offered. Your bet will be settled at higher odds if the SP is better.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

