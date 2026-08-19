Betfred York Ebor Festival day one offer: get £50 free bets + £10 bonus

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The York Ebor Festival is here, and Betfred are offering new customers the chance to claim £50 in free bets when they sign up through the links in this article. The promotion is exclusively available to new Betfred customers who follow the links provided and register a new account.

Betfred are also offering new and existing customers the chance to get £10 in free bets by placing a £10 Win or Each Way bet on the 13:50 at York today . Opt in and place your qualifying bet with Betfred to receive £10 in free bets after the bet settles, which can be used on a subsequent York race on the same day.

Read on for full details on how to claim the Betfred free bet bonus and use it on horses such as Constitution River and Christmas Day on day one of the York Ebor Festival.

How to claim your Betfred York Ebor Festival Day One betting offer

Signing up with Betfred is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join Betfred and grab your £50 Betfred free bet to place on any of the races this week.

Register & Deposit - Deposit £10+ to your Betfred Account Place a bet - Place a bet of £10+ on Sport Get your free bets - £50 in Free Bets within 24 hours of bet settlement

Bet £10, get £10 in free bets on the 13:50 at York

Betfred have a special York Ebor Festival offer available to new and existing verified online customers today, giving you the chance to get £10 in free bets when you place a qualifying £10 Win or Each Way bet on the 13:50 at York.

Opt in and place your £10 qualifying bet with Betfred and you'll receive £10 in free bets after your bet has settled. The free bets can then be used on a subsequent York race on the same day.

How to claim the Betfred £10 free bet

Opt in – Opt in to the Betfred promotion. Place your bet – Place a £10 Win or Each Way bet on the 13:50 at York, the Hong Kong Jockey Club World Pool Stakes. Get your free bets – Receive £10 in free bets after your qualifying bet has settled. Use them at York – The free bets can be used on a subsequent York race on Wednesday, August 19.

Betfred York Ebor Festival day one b etting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

We highly recommend that you take the time to read the terms and conditions attached to the new player promotion before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how the York Ebor Festival day one betting offer works and what's expected of you as a new customer.

New customers only.

Register, deposit with a Debit Card, and place a first bet of £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports, to be settled within 7 days, to get £30 in Sports Free Bets and £20 in Acca Free Bets within 24 hours of settlement.

7-day expiry.

Eligibility & payment exclusions apply.

Full T&Cs apply.

At the Racing Post, we have put together all of the best racing free bets and bookmaker offers , so take a look as you can claim up to £2,000+ in sports bonuses and betting offers.

Betfred day one York Ebor Festival preview

The York Ebor Festival gets under way with a spectacular opening day headlined by the £1.5 million Group 1 Juddmonte International, alongside the Group 2 Great Voltigeur Stakes and Group 3 Tattersalls Acomb Stakes.

The Juddmonte International provides an eagerly anticipated showdown between Ombudsman and Constitution River, with the Aidan O’Brien and John & Thady Gosden stars set to meet for the first time. Constitution River arrives unbeaten this season and faces his biggest examination yet, while the established Ombudsman brings the experience of top-level success to what promises to be one of the highlights of the entire meeting.

The Great Voltigeur offers a crucial pointer towards next month's St Leger, with Derby one-two Christmas Day and Maltese Cross renewing their rivalry. Both carry a 5lb penalty, while Pierre Bonnard is another leading Aidan O'Brien contender after an improved effort in the Irish Derby.

The seven-furlong Acomb Stakes completes the Pattern-race trio, with a host of promising two-year-olds looking to put down an early marker for next season's Guineas.

The supporting card also offers plenty of competitive action, with valuable handicaps over sprint, staying and nursery trips ensuring a strong betting programme throughout the afternoon to use your £50 in free bets with Betfred .

Day one racing schedule + where to spend your £50 in Betfred York Ebor Festival free bets

Here are the races to watch out for on day one of the York Ebor Festival.

Wednesday August 19

With Betfred offering a total of £50 in York Ebor Festival day one free bets, there are plenty of options available for you to bet on. Here are some ideas:

Christmas Day to win the Great Voltigeur Stakes @7-2 with Betfred



A good winner of the Epsom Derby on soft ground, Christmas Day was seen by many as a possible fluke winner, but he backed it up with a good run in the Irish Derby. He can cement himself as the leading St Leger hope here.





Constitution River to win the Juddmonte International Stakes @7-4 with Betfred



The star three-year-old this season, Constitution River, takes his biggest step yet by taking on Ombudsman, who routed a good field in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes. Two stars collide, but Constitution River receiving 7lb could make the difference.

Note, these odds are subject to change

For more betting insight, be sure to check out Racing Post's horse racing tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Click for more racing free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.