Betfred World Cup offer: get 50-1 on England to beat Ghana

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England's World Cup 2026 campaign continues on Tuesday evening, and new Betfred customers can claim a whopping 50-1 odds boost for England to beat Ghana in Boston.

Thomas Tuchel's side were impressive in their opening 4-2 win over Croatia, and the Three Lions can secure a place in the knockout rounds with a success over Ghana. If you're backing England to get another three points on the board, this enhanced Betfred World Cup offer delivers unmatched value.

Get 50-1 on England to beat Ghana with Betfred

England will have hopes of World Cup glory in North America and the Three Lions roared in their excellent 4-2 victory over Croatia.

Thomas Tuchel's men dominated the second half of that contest, running out comfortable winners, and England now have their sights set on three points against Ghana.

The Black Stars offered very little attacking threat against Panama, with Carlos Queiroz's men registering just seven efforts on goal and just two shots on target.

Those defensive tactics won't cut it against a top-level England team. Betfred's 50-1 England to win offer is huge value in a game where Tuchel's men are ordinally 2-9 to win.

Back England to beat Ghana at 50-1 with Betfred

How to claim your odds boost for England vs Ghana

Opening an account with Betfred is hassle-free. You can create an account now using your mobile or laptop.

Following the steps below, you can create an account with plenty of time for Tuesday's game.

Here’s how to join:

Sign up with Betfred here Complete the registration form using the promo code ENG50. Make your first deposit using a debit card registered to you. Place a max £1 bet on England to beat Ghana prior to kick-off at 21:00 GMT on Tuesday, June 23. If England win, you will receive £50 in bet builder free bets credited within 24 hours of settlement. If England lose, you'll still be credited 20 in bet builder free bets.

Offer expires at 21:00pm GMT on Tuesday, June 23

Betfred's England vs Ghana betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's important that you read the small print before accepting Betfred's odds boost for England vs Ghana. Understanding the T&Cs will endure you receive the bonus and maximise any returns.

New customer only offer .

Use promo code ENG50.

Max stake £1.

Qualifying bet must be on England to win pre-match.

Winnings paid as £50 in bet builder free bets which will be credited within 24 hours of the market being settled.

Any unused Free Bets will expire seven days after issue

Please gamble responsibly.

Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

Offer expires at 21:00pm GMT on Tuesday, June 23

Looking for the best 2026 World Cup betting offers? Visit our dedicated World Cup free bets page to compare the latest welcome offers, enhanced odds and bookmaker promotions from the UK's leading betting sites.

When is England vs Ghana in the World Cup?

England continue their World Cup campaign against Ghana on Tuesday, June 23, with kick-off scheduled for 9pm GMT.

Where is England vs Ghana being played?

The World Cup fixture Group L fixture between England and Ghana will take place at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

Where can I watch England vs Ghana?

There is live coverage of England vs Ghanaon BBC One.

What are the odds for England vs Ghana?

Here are Betfred's latest odds for England vs Ghana in the World Cup on Tuesday evening:

Match result Odds England 2-9 with Betfred Ghana 12-1 with Betfred Draw 5-1 with Betfred

Odds correct at time of publishing

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

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