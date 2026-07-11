Betfred World Cup odds boost: get 50-1 on a goal in England's World Cup quarter-final

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England are through to the quarter-finals of the World Cup after a pulsating 3-2 win over Mexico in the round of 16. In the last eight they face Norway, who knocked Brazil out 2-1 in the last round, in what should be another entertaining affair.

Betfred are offering an enticing 50-1 to new customers for a goal to be scored . Read on to find out more.

England produced a dramatic win over Mexico at the Azteca Stadium in the last 16, playing the majority of the second half with ten men. There were five goals in that game and they face a Norway side in the quarter-finals who have also been involved in a number of entertaining clashes.

Both teams have scored in all five of the Scandinavians' games at this World Cup and over 2.5 goals has landed in all five too. In fact, their matches have produced 21 goals so there could be plenty of goalmouth action once more in Miami.

Click here to claim the 50-1 offer , check the full terms and conditions, and get your Betfred account set up before kick-off.

Get 50-1 on a goal to be scored in Norway vs England with Betfred

England have reached the quarter-final stage of the third consecutive World Cup, losing in the semi-final in Russia eight years ago before departing at the last eight in Qatar in 2022. Thomas Tuchel's men have won four of their five games at this tournament, coming from behind to beat DR Congo in the round of 32 before holding on against Mexico last time out despite Jarell Quansah's red card.

They face a Norway side who have been involved in some of the highest-scoring games of the tournament, with their against-the-odds win over Brazil in the last round seeing them reach the quarter-finals for the first time.

Erling Haaland and Harry Kane have scored 13 goals between them in the tournament and this clash could come down to a battle between the two teams' respective marksmen.

Norway have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last seven matches, which is something that England's captain will be hoping to extend.

Betfred are offering new customers a whopping 50-1 for a goal to be scored in the game , which is a considerable boost on the real odds of 1-25.

How to claim your odds boost for Norway vs England

Opening an account with Betfred is straightforward. You can create an account now using your mobile or laptop.

Following the steps below, you can open an account with Betfred before England's quarter-final against Norway.

Here’s how to join:

Make your first deposit using a Debit Card registered to you. No other payment method will qualify. Use the code GOAL50 when signing up. A qualifying deposit must be made directly with a debit card, or a debit card linked to Apple Pay or Truelayer (Instant Bank Transfer). No other payment method will qualify. Bet £1 Pre-Match on Over 0.5 goals in Norway vs England taking place on Saturday 11th July 2026. If your account is set to euros you will need to bet €1 or more to qualify. If your bet wins you will receive your winnings from your bet, settled at the price taken, plus odd of 50-1, paid as £50 in Bet Builder Free Bets. If your bet loses, you will receive £20 in Bet Builder Free Bets. Free Bets can be used on any bet builder markets. Free Bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and will not form part of any winnings returned. Any unused Free Bets will expire 7 days after issue.

Offer expires at 10pm BST on Saturday, July 11.



Norway vs England: World Cup betting sign-up offer terms and conditions

It's important that you read the conditions of this offer before using Betfred's sign-up offer.

Understanding the small print will improve your understanding of the offer and how best to utilise it.

New customers only.

Use the code GOAL50 when signing up.

Place a max £1 or €1 bet on over 0.5 goals

First bet only.

£50 in Bet Builder Free Bets will be credited.

Free bets for Bet Builder bets only.

Free bet stakes not included in returns.

Free bets are non-withdrawable.

7 Day free bet expiry.

Eligibility restrictions.

Further T&Cs apply.

Offer expires at 10pm BST on Saturday, July 11.



When is Norway vs England?

The World Cup quarter-final between Norway and England will take place on Saturday night. Kick-off is scheduled for 10pm BST.

Where is Norway vs England being played?

The match is taking place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Where can I watch Norway vs England?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch live coverage of Norway vs England on ITV1.

What are the odds for Norway vs England?

Here are Betfred's latest odds

Odds correct at time of publishing

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