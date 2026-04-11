Betfred betting offer: get 40-1 odds on Tyson Fury to beat Arslanbek Makhmudov

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Former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury returns to the ring when he takes on Russian challenger Arslanbek Makhmudov at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

The former unified world heavyweight champion was last in action in December 2024, losing for the second time on points to Oleksandr Usyk. He has once again shelved his plans to retire and will expect to have too much quality for Makhmudov.

Betfred are offering new customers 40-1 for Fury to mark his comeback with a win . Keep reading to see how to claim the offer and those all-important terms and conditions.

Get 40-1 on Tyson Fury to beat Arslanbek Makhmudov

Fury's last comeback did not go the way he planned, but to his credit, he at least lost to one of the greatest fighters of his generation.

Usyk is arguably the best tactician in the sport, but Makhmudov is the polar opposite. The Russian's record stands at 21-2, but he does not have a world-level name on his CV.

He beat Dave Allen in October on points, but that was expected and the 36-year-old will have been disappointed to not win inside the scheduled distance.

Fury's superior boxing skills should be evident throughout the contest, and while he may take a while to warm up after such a long break, the Morecambe fighter should have no issue recording the 35th win of his career.

The Gypsy King has fast hands, elite footwork, and he uses his feints to devastating effect to keep his opponents guessing. Fury will return to Tottenham for the first time since stopping Derek Chisora in 2022 and he is 1-5 to win tonight

With an upset unlikely, new Betfred customers shouldn't hesitate to back the 40-1 enhanced odds on Fury to win .

How to claim your Betfred Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov odds boost

Getting your hands on Betfred’s boosted 40-1 offer is quick and easy. Just follow these simple steps:

Create a new online betting account with Betfred Open a new account using promo code FURY40 Deposit a minimum of £1 using a debit card, only, no other payment method will qualify Place a max £1 bet on the Bout winner market on Tyson Fury to beat Arslanbek Makhmudov on Saturday April 11th If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use cash out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion

Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov betting sign-up offer terms and conditions

Grabbing this boxing Betfred betting offer on Tyson Fury to win is a straightforward process. Follow the steps outlined below to claim your free bets:

New customer offer.

Place a max £1 bet on the Bout winner market on Tyson Fury to beat Arslanbek Makhmudov on Saturday April 11 as your first bet.

Winnings paid as £40 in free bets if Tyson Fury wins. If the original bet loses, customers will receive £20 in free bets.

Free bets are valid for seven days, only deposits with a Debit Card apply

Excludes multiples & in-play bets.

T&Cs apply.

Please gamble responsibly.

Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov odds

Here are Betfred's odds for tonight's heavyweight clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium:

Winner Odds Tyson Fury 1-5 with Betfred Arslanbek Makhmudov

9-2 with Betfred Draw 20-1 with Betfred

Odds correct at time of publication

Who is on the Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov undercard?

Fury's comeback bout against Makhmudov isn't the only top-class fight taking place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where Conor Benn and Richard Riakporhe are among the big names taking to the ring.



Weight Conor Benn vs Regis Prograis Catchweight 150lbs Jeamie Tshikeva vs Richard Riakporhe Heavyweight (British title fight) Frazer Clarke vs Justis Huni Heavyweight

FAQs

When is Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov?

Fury is scheduled to take on Makhmudov at 10pm BST. The main card will begin at 7pm.

Where is Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov taking place?

Paul vs Joshua will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Where can I watch Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov?

You can watch the fight live on Netflix worldwide. The fight is not a PPV event but does require a Netflix subscription.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

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