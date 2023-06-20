Betfair Royal Ascot sign-up betting offers: claim £40 in sign-up bonus bets for Tuesday

Betfair are here to sort you out for Royal Ascot and have a great offer to ramp up the excitement. If you place a bet on Royal Ascot today, you can get £40 in free bets to use on any market of your choice. Whether you’re backing a Frankie Dettori winner on his farewell tour or Ryan Moore to be as dominant as last year, Betfair have you covered.

Click now to claim a £40 sign-up betting offer for Royal Ascot at Betfair.

Claim your free bets today, hassle-free and in just a few simple steps. We guide you through the registration process below, ensuring you get the best deal with utmost convenience.

Betfair Royal Ascot offer: £40 in sign-up betting promotions

When you create an account through this page, Betfair offer all new players a welcome bonus of £40 in sign-up betting promotions . Click any link to the world-famous bookmaker on this page and follow the steps below.

Click any link to join Betfair

Complete the registration form and create a username

Make your first deposit using a debit card and place a bet

Receive £40 in sign-up betting promotion tokens added to your balance

Betfair sign-up offer: terms and conditions

There are a few terms and conditions you should know before betting. Read the list below or visit the Betfair app for full terms and conditions.

New customers only

18+, play safe

Minimum £10 bet on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or more on Royal Ascot

Get £40 in free bets

Only deposits via cards will qualify

Apple Pay not valid

Click for a complete list of T&Cs

Why choose Betfair for Royal Ascot 2023?

The £40 welcome bonus in sign-up betting promotions for new customers is reason enough to create an account before the next race at Royal Ascot. However, there are many other advantages to having an account with this renowned London-based gambling app.

Here are three ways Betfair enhances your enjoyment of this week’s action:

Best odds

The online gambling market is fiercely competitive during Royal Ascot and Betfair shine through with their exceptional odds. They have covered numerous memorable royal meetings, allowing members to fully immerse themselves in the racing action. Check any reputable betting odds comparison app, and you’ll find that Betfair offer the most favourable odds on many popular runners.

Wide range of markets

More betting options mean more opportunities to win. In addition to predicting the winner or placed runners, Betfair provides multiple markets for each leg of today’s Royal Ascot programme. Choose from winner bets, each-way bets, winning distance, number of finishers, trainer specials, and much more.

Cash-out feature

The cash-out option is available for most bets placed at Betfair, including accumulators and multiples. If you’re aiming for a big win and have placed a Lucky 15, for instance, the cash-out value increases with every favourable result. Follow the progress of your bet and consider cashing out when a satisfying profit is within reach.

Races to bet on for Tuesday: how to make the most of your Betfair Royal Ascot sign-up betting promotions

Here are the races that you could place your bets on for day 1 at Royal Ascot:

2:30 Ascot: Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1)

3:05 Ascot: Coventry Stakes (Group 2)

3:40 Ascot: King’s Stand Stakes (Group 1)

4.20 Ascot: St James’s Palace Stakes (Group 1)

5.00 Ascot: Ascot Stakes (handicap)

5.35 Ascot: Wolferton Stakes (Listed)

6.10 Ascot: Copper Horse Handicap

For more Royal Ascot betting offers and free bets for new and existing customers, be sure to check what’s on offer with other leading bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post.