Betfair Royal Ascot free bets offer: bet £10 and claim £50 welcome bonus

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Royal Ascot 2026 begins on Tuesday with a high-class opening card featuring multiple Group 1 races, and Betfair are offering new customers the chance to claim £50 in free bets as part of their Royal Ascot welcome promotion .

From short-priced favourites in the feature races to bigger-odds selections in the handicaps, this Royal Ascot free bets offer provides added value across the opening day and beyond.

Betfair Royal Ascot free bets offer: bet £10 get £50 bonus

Betfair are rewarding new customers with £50 in free bets when they place a qualifying £10 wager on the sportsbook.

Once the initial bet has been placed at EVS (2.0) or greater and subsequently settled, the free bets will be added to your account and can be used on a wide range of Royal Ascot markets.

It’s a simple Royal Ascot offer designed to give extra betting value across the festival’s biggest races.

How to claim your Betfair Royal Ascot offer

Getting your Royal Ascot free bets is straightforward:

Complete sign-up by clicking “Join Now” Make a deposit of at least £10 using an eligible payment method Place a qualifying £10 bet at minimum odds of EVS (2.0) or higher Once the bet is settled, £50 in free bets will be credited automatically

Betfair Royal Ascot offer: £50 in free bets terms and conditions

As with any betting offer, it's important to check the terms and conditions. Here are the details for Betfair's Royal Ascot betting offer:

Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min EVS (2.0), get 5x £10 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport.

Rewards valid for 30 days.

Only deposits via Pay by Bank, Apple Pay or Debit Card will qualify.

T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

At the Racing Post, we have rounded up all of the best Royal Ascot free bets and betting offers in one place. Across the Festival, you can claim £2,500+ in bookmaker bonuses , including offers available on each day of Royal Ascot 2026.

Royal Ascot 2026 festival preview

Royal Ascot 2026 is the jewel in Britain's Flat racing crown, with a spectacular five days of racing taking place at the picturesque Ascot racecourse in the middle of June.

The opening day begins with a bang, with three of the best Group 1s on show. It kicks off with the Queen Anne Stakes before the best speedsters from across the globe run in the King Charles III Stakes, while there is an epic clash of the 2,000 Guineas winners in the St James's Palace Stakes.

On day two, it is all about the best middle-distance horses in the Prince of Wales's Stakes. Ascot could get a special treat this year in it, with superstars Daryz and Ombudsman taking each other on.

Royal Ascot's pinnacle race headlines day three, with the Gold Cup centre stage. It's the most extreme test of a racecourse, being over 2m4f. There could be a big duel in it this year between Scandinavia and Trawlerman.

Day four sees two more Group 1s take place, as the best fillies over a mile run in the Coronation Stakes. The Irish 1,000 Guineas winner, Precise, is set to be the star on show.

There is also the Commonwealth Cup for three-year-old sprinters, for which the Karl Burke-trained Venetian Sun is the favourite.

Royal Ascot comes to an end with day five, which is headlined by the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes over 6f.

Named in honour of the late monarch, it could have big international representation in it from Australia and Japan.

For more expert insight, check out our expert Royal Ascot tips for the best racing picks.

Royal Ascot 2026 day one race schedule

Tuesday June 16

Royal Ascot betting FAQs

Can I use my Royal Ascot free bets on any race?

In most cases, yes. Once your qualifying bet has settled and your free bets have been credited, they can usually be used on any eligible Royal Ascot race. Some bookmakers may exclude certain markets, so always check the promotion's terms and conditions.

Are Royal Ascot betting offers available to existing customers?

Most Royal Ascot welcome offers are available to new customers only. However, many bookmakers also run odds boosts, extra place races and personalised promotions for existing customers throughout the five-day meeting.

What is the biggest race on Royal Ascot day one?

The St James's Palace Stakes is widely regarded as the feature race on the opening day of Royal Ascot. The Group 1 contest regularly brings together the winners of the English and Irish 2,000 Guineas, making it one of the standout races of the entire festival.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Click for more racing free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.