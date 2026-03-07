Newcastle vs Manchester City: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Betfair + a £10 free bet for the Cheltenham Festival

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Few bookmaker offers have been battle-tested as much as a goal to be scored in Newcastle vs Manchester City.

The teams will meet for the fifth time this season in the FA Cup fifth round tonight and the omens are good for goals as there hasn't been a goalless game between them yet.

So, keep reading to find out more about Betfair offering new customers 50-1 that a goal is scored in the FA Cup clash at St James' Park.

Betfair are also adding in a £10 free bet to use on next week's Cheltenham Festival. Read on for details on how to claim your bonus , all the T&Cs, and a handy guide to creating a Betfair account.

Newcastle won the EFL Cup last season but their hunger for an FA Cup success is undiminished as they have not won the famous competition since 1955 and have not even reached the final since 1999.

Manchester City know all about big FA Cup visits to Wembley having played in the last three finals, but they have lost the last two against Manchester United and Crystal Palace and would no doubt love the opportunity to lift the trophy again this year.

Pep Guardiola's side have had the better of the team's meetings this year, winning 2-0, 3-1 and 2-1 in the last three clashes after the Magpies won their first Premier League meeting of the season 2-1.

The last 42 meetings between the teams, stretching back to 2006, have all produced at least one goal, so the chances of the deal Betfair are offering to new customers being triggered are pretty good.

The real odds for a goal to be scored in the game are 1-00, so Betfair’s offer of 50-1 for a goal to be scored looks generous, and punters also have the chance to boost their Cheltenham Festival betting banks with a £10 free bet on the action in the Cotswolds.

Opening an account with Betfair is simple. You can create an account now using your mobile or laptop.

Following the steps below, you can create an account with in plenty of time for today's big cup tie.

Here’s how to join:

Sign up with Betfair here Open a new account using the promo code ZFBECZ . Deposit a minimum of £10 by bank, cards or Apple Pay Place a max £1 bet on Over 0.5 Goals in the Over/Under Goals market in Newcastle vs Manchester City on Saturday, March 7 Exchange, Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Oddsboost bets will not count towards the promotion If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50/1 payout, credited in free bet builder bets, plus a £10 free racing bet to be used on multis during Cheltenham Festival. You will receive your Free bet builder bet after your qualifying bet settles. The racing £10 Free Bet will be credited 24hrs after your qualifying stake is settled and can be used on multis during Cheltenham Festival. All Free bets are valid for 30 days.

Offer expires at 8pm GMT on Saturday, March 7



Betfair's Newcastle vs Man City betting sign-up offer : terms and conditions

It's crucial that you read the small print before accepting Betfair's odds boost for Newcastle vs Man City.

Understanding the T&Cs will improve your understanding of the bonus and how to use it.

New customer offer .

Max stake £1.

Winnings paid as free bet builders, which will be credited within 24 hours of the market being settled.

Best odds guaranteed does not apply to bets placed with a free bet, or partial free bet. You can use part of your free bets and save the rest for later as long as you use it before they expire. Stakes are not returned with winnings if your free bet wins. Your winnings will be credited to your main wallet.

If we find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, we reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.

Deposits made with e-wallets including: PayPal, Skrill, Paysafe and Neteller will not count towards this promotion.

The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.

Please gamble responsibly.

Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

Offer expires at 8pm GMT on Saturday, March 7



When is Newcastle vs Manchester City?

Newcastle take on Manchester City in the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday, March 7. Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm GMT.

Where is Newcastle vs Manchester City being played?

The FA Cup clash between Newcastle and Manchester City is taking place at St James' Park in Newcastle.

Where can I watch Newcastle vs Manchester City?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch live coverage of Newcastle vs Manchester City on TNT Sports 1 and discovery+.

What are the odds for Newcastle vs Manchester City?

Here are Betfair's latest odds for today's FA Cup tie between Newcastle and Manchester City:

Match result Odds Newcastle 2-1 Manchester City 10-11 Draw 11-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Remember to gamble responsibly . . .

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.