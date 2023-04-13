Betfair Grand National free bets: get £30 in free bets for the Grand National festival
Betfair are gearing up for Aintree by offering new customers £30 in free bets for the Grand National festival. There are three days of high-class action, including Constitution Hill running again.
Click here to claim £30 in free bets for the Grand National Festival
When you create an account, deposit £10, and place a qualifying sportsbook bet, the world-famous betting app will instantly drop £30 worth of free bet tokens into your account once your qualifying bet has settled. These can be used to wager on any race from Aintree.
Betfair Grand National Betting Offer: £30 in Free Bets for the Grand National Festival
Fancy getting your hands on £30 in free bets to use on one or more of the races from the Grand National Festival? We’re here to help make things easy.
Click now for a £30 free bet on the Grand National Festival.
The Betfair Grand National free bet welcome bonus is available to all new customers who create an account at Betfair, make their first deposit of £10 or more, and gamble on a sportsbook market. The £30 in free bets will become available when that bet results.
How to claim your Betfair Grand National Festival Free Bets
Learn to quickly and securely join Betfair as a new customer and claim the £30 free bet welcome bonus.
- Click here to register at Betfair
- Select the Join Now button on the homepage
- Complete the registration form, providing your details
- Create a username and password
- Deposit £10+ using a card
- Bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1/2 or greater
- £30 worth of free bet tokens will be added to your balance
Betfair Sign Up Offer: Terms & Conditions
You must read the terms and conditions before registering an account and accepting Betfair’s Grand National welcome bonus. Below are some of the points to remember when creating an account.
- New customers only
- Min £10 bet on the sportsbook on odds min 1/2
- Get £30 in free bets
- Free bets valid for 30 days
- SMS verification required
- Only deposits via cards will qualify
- 18+ begambleaware.org
- Click for a complete list of T&C
Why bet on the Grand National festival with Betfair?
Not only new players enjoy excellent promotions and specials at Betfair. Existing members are also treated well. Below are some of the deals you can expect to find when clicking on the promotions tab on the Betfair website or mobile app.
Betfair offers BOG (Best Odds Guaranteed)
The odds offered on the top races are as generous as you’d hope to find. Betfair also offers Best Odds Guaranteed on all Uk and Irish racing from 8am on the day of the race. That means if you back a horse and its starting price is bigger, you’ll benefit from those higher odds.
Betfair’s specials and enhanced markets
Specials and enhanced markets mean there’s more than one way to gamble with Betfair on your favourite horses of the week. Predict the number of finishers or have your stake on the favourite failing to win the race. You can also take advantage of existing customer free bets and offers via the promotions tab.
Betfair offers extra places on races
Betfair will enhance the place terms of the most popular races each day of the festival. They may be moved from 1/5 the odds a place to 1/4 or enhanced from three places to four.
How to spend your Betfair Grand National Festival free bets
If you want to place a bet on the main race then look no further than Corach Rambler. A cosy winner at the Cheltenham Festival for the second year in a row, he has avoided a penalty for the Aintree showpiece which means he now has a great chance. He’s into favourite for the race and should be at home over the gruelling four-mile plus course. If you want more tips on the race then check out more expert tips here.
For more Grand National betting offers and free bets for new and existing customers, be sure to check what’s on offer with other leading bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:
- Ladbrokes Betting Offers
- Coral Betting Offers
- William Hill Betting Offers
- bet365 Betting Offers
- Sky Bet Betting Offers
- Paddy Power Betting Offers
- Tote Betting Offers
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.