Bet £10 get £50 in free bets for the Grand National Festival

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The Grand National Festival returns, bringing three days of world-class racing, unforgettable moments, and massive betting opportunities.

Day 2 of the festival, also known as Ladies Day on Friday, is a prelude to the main event on Saturday and there is arguably no better time to make your moves - especially with this standout Bet £10 Get £50 new customer offer from Betfair.

Get more from every bet during the Grand National

If you’re new to Betfair, this is your chance to turn a simple bet into a much bigger opportunity. With the Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets offer , you can kick things off with a qualifying wager and unlock a bundle of free bets to use across the festival - and beyond.

Here’s how it works:

Place a £10 bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (evens), and once it settles, you’ll receive 5 x £10 free bets.

These can be used on Bet Builders, accumulators, or multiples across any sport, giving you plenty of flexibility to get creative with your picks.

Why day 2 is perfect for this Betfair bonus

While Grand National Day steals the headlines, Day 2 of the festival is often where savvy bettors can find real value. With competitive fields and less public hype, there’s a great opportunity to spot strong odds and build smart multiples.

This makes it the ideal time to:

Place your qualifying £10 bet

Explore accumulators across multiple races

Start planning how to use your £50 in free bets for the weekend

By the time the Grand National itself rolls around, you could have multiple free bet opportunities lined up - perfect for taking bigger swings without additional risk to your own funds.

How to claim the offer

Getting started is straightforward:

Open a new Betfair account using the promo code ZSKAOL (auto-applied via the offer link) Deposit at least £10 using Pay by Bank, Debit Card, or Apple Pay Place a £10 bet at odds of 2.0 (evens) or greater Once your bet settles, receive 5 x £10 free bets

From there, you’re free to use your rewards on a wide range of sports and bet types, including racing multiples during the Grand National Festival.

At the Racing Post, we have rounded up all of the best Grand National Festival free bets and betting offers in one place. Across the Festival, you can claim £2,000+ in bookmaker bonuses , including offers available on each day of the Grand National Festival 2026.

Aintree day Randox Topham Handicap Chase contenders

Here are some of the leading contenders for the Topham Chase on Grand National Festival day 2.

For more expert insight, check out our expert Grand National Festival tips for the best racing picks.

Make the most of your free bets

With five separate £10 free bets, you can spread your strategy across the festival:

Try race-by-race accumulators on Day 2

Build a Grand National Day mega multiple

Combine racing with football or other sports for bigger odds

Just remember: free bet stakes aren’t returned with winnings, so targeting higher-value selections can often be the smarter play.

Key things to keep in mind

This offer is available to new customers only in the UK and Republic of Ireland

Your qualifying bet must be placed within 30 days of signing up

Free bets are valid for 30 days after being awarded

Certain bet types and conditions apply, so it’s worth checking the full terms

Grand National Festival 2026 race schedule

Saturday, April 11, 2026

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Click for more racing free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.