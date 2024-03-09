Betfair Cheltenham free bets: grab £40 in free bets ahead of the festival

We are just days away from the pinnacle of the jumps season, the Cheltenham Festival, and there is no better time to sign up for a Betfair account and take advantage of their generous welcome bonus.

When you take up the Betfair welcome betting offer, create an account, deposit £10, and place a qualifying sportsbook bet, the world-famous betting app based in London will instantly drop £40 worth of free bet tokens into your account which you can use on multiples during the Cheltenham Festival.

Below, we detail this Betfair betting offer and how to sign up in order to get your hands on this exclusive free bet bonus for Cheltenham day one.

Cheltenham day one preview

The famous Cheltenham roar erupts from the packed crowd ahead of the opening race of the festival, the Supreme Novices' Hurdle, which could feature a mouthwatering clash between two JP McManus-owned runners, Mystical Power and Jeriko Du Reponet.

With the withdrawal of jump racing's luminary, Constitution Hill, from this year's Cheltenham Festival, the spotlight on the Champion Hurdle intensifies. Last year, Constitution Hill captured the title, boasting an unbeaten record in eight starts, with his dominance extending over seven Grade 1 races. However, in light of his unexpected absence, attention shifts to other contenders, raising the anticipation around State Man's potential to seize the top spot in this highly anticipated race.

Lossiemouth is one of the biggest names on the card and will look to enhance her reputation in the Mares' Hurdle, while the Arkle is a must-watch race with a view to next year's Queen Mother Champion Chase.

With Betfair offering a total of £40 in Cheltenham Festival free bets for next week's racing, there are plenty of options available for you to bet on. Here are some ideas:

State Man is the obvious choice with the absence of Constitution Hill, given his sole defeat in Grade 1 company came to that rival in this race last year. He’s an exceptional performer, has had a faultless preparation and is far better than anything he’ll face here.

There may be no three-timer for Energumene but Willie Mullins is sure to bring up the hat-trick with El Fabiolo. He had five and a half lengths to spare when readily accounting for Jonbon in last season's Arkle before adding a third Grade 1 to his CV at the Punchestown festival. He confirmed his well-being with a comfortable victory on seasonal reappearance in the Hilly Way, the race won by Energumene on his way to both Champion Chase victories, before taking his record over fences to a perfect 6-6 when easily accounting for Dinoblue and last year’s Champion Chase runner-up Captain Guinness at the Dublin Racing Festival last time. He looks rock-solid.

Has looked much improved this season, beating Fil Dor, who then finished second to odds-on Champion Chase favourite El Fabiolo, in the Barberstown Castle Chase at Navan before looking even better when running away with the Paddy Power Rewards Chase. Her second to El Fabiolo makes her the standout and given her half-sister stayed 2m4f, she should go well against her own sex.

Odds for multiples bet: @3-1 with Betfair

Note, these odds are subject to change

Day one Cheltenham schedule

The Cheltenham Festival is the most highly anticipated meeting of the year for jumps fans, with the crowd producing an almighty roar ahead of the first race on Tuesday, March 12. The highlight of day one, the Champion Hurdle, will be without last year's winner Constitution Hill, and the talented State Man looks set to take advantage.

Tuesday, March 12

