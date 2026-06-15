bet365 Royal Ascot offer: bet £10 and get £30 in free bets for day one

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Royal Ascot 2026 gets underway on Tuesday with one of the strongest opening cards of the Flat racing season, and bet365 are giving new customers the chance to claim £30 in free bets with this exclusive welcome offer.

Whether you're backing the favourites in the Group 1 contests or looking for a big-priced winner in one of the handicaps, this promotion gives you extra value throughout the opening day of Royal Ascot.

bet365 Royal Ascot day one sign-up offer: bet £10 get £30 in free bets

bet365's Royal Ascot welcome offer is designed to give new customers additional betting opportunities across Tuesday's seven-race card.

Simply place a qualifying bet, and once it has settled you'll receive £30 in free bets , allowing you to spread your wagers across some of the biggest races on day one.

How to claim your bet365 Royal Ascot free bets

Claiming your Royal Ascot welcome offer is quick and straightforward.

Click Join Now and complete the registration process. Deposit at least £10 using an eligible payment method. Place a qualifying bet of £10 or more at the required minimum odds. Once your qualifying bet has settled, your free bets will be credited automatically.

bet365 R oyal Ascot offer: £30 in free bets terms and conditions

As with any betting offer, it's important to check the terms and conditions. Here are the details for bet365's Royal Ascot betting offer :

For New Customers.

Min deposit requirement.

Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets.

Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply.

Returns exclude Bet Credits stake.

Time limits and T&Cs apply.

At the Racing Post, we have rounded up all of the best Royal Ascot free bets and betting offers in one place. Across the Festival, you can claim £2,500+ in bookmaker bonuses , including offers available on each day of Royal Ascot 2026.

Royal Ascot 2026 festival day one preview

Royal Ascot 2026 is the jewel in Britain's Flat racing crown, with a spectacular five days of racing set to take place at Ascot in the middle of June.

The summer showpiece will take place from Tuesday, June 16 to Saturday, June 20 as the best horses from Britain, Australia, Ireland, France, the US and Japan take each other on.

Royal Ascot begins with a bang with three Group 1 contests, starting with the Queen Anne Stakes. Godolphin could have a terrific hand with Notable Speech and Opera Ballo.

The fastest horses will scorch the turf in the King Charles III Stakes, which could feature Australian stars Overpass, Joliestar and Asfoora, as well as last year's winner American Affair for Scottish trainer Jim Goldie.

The best clash of day one is saved until last in the St James's Palace Stakes. Bow Echo, the brilliant 2,000 Guineas winner, is set to face off against Gstaad and Rayif, who won the Irish and French equivalents. The winner usually becomes the best three-year-old miler.

A star of the future usually emerges in the Coventry Stakes, a Group 2 race over 6f for the two-year-olds. Gstaad was last year's winner.

The Ascot Stakes over 2m4f is a major race that jumps trainers uniquely target. Willie Mullins and Henry de Bromhead feature on its roll of honour.

The Wolferton Stakes, a 1m2f Listed race, and the Copper Horse Stakes over 1m6f complete the day's action. It is a terrific start to Royal Ascot on a day that features a bit of everything for everyone.

Royal Ascot day one feature race

Here are some of the leading contenders for the St James's Palace Stakes on Royal Ascot day one with bet365 .

Runners Odds Bow Echo 4-5 Gstaad 11-4 Talk Of New York 5-1 Puerto Rico 11-1 Power Blue 100-1 Lord Britain 200-1

Note, these odds are subject to change

For more expert insight, check out our expert Royal Ascot tips for the best racing picks.

Royal Ascot 2026 day one race schedule

Tuesday June 16

Royal Ascot day one betting FAQs

Can I use my Royal Ascot free bets on any race on day one?

In most cases, yes. Once your qualifying bet has settled and your free bets have been credited, they can usually be used on any eligible Royal Ascot day one race. Some bookmakers may exclude certain markets, so always check the promotion's terms and conditions.

Are Royal Ascot betting offers available to existing customers?

Most Royal Ascot welcome offers are available to new customers only. However, many bookmakers also run odds boosts, extra place races and personalised promotions for existing customers throughout the five-day meeting.

What is the biggest race on Royal Ascot day one?

The St James's Palace Stakes is widely regarded as the feature race on the opening day of Royal Ascot. The Group 1 contest regularly brings together the winners of the English and Irish 2,000 Guineas, making it one of the standout races of the entire festival.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Click for more racing free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.