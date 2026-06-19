bet365 Royal Ascot betting offer: £30 in free bets plus Precise 1-1 odds boost

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Royal Ascot 2026 continues on Friday with another outstanding seven-race card, and bet365 are giving new customers the chance to claim £30 in free bets with this exclusive welcome offer.

Whether you're backing Precise in the Coronation Stakes, searching for value in the Commonwealth Cup or tackling one of Friday's competitive handicaps, this promotion gives you extra betting value throughout day four of Royal Ascot.

bet365 Royal Ascot Friday sign-up offer: bet £10 get £30 in free bets

bet365's Royal Ascot welcome offer is designed to give new customers additional betting opportunities across Friday's card.

Simply place a qualifying bet and, once it has settled, you'll receive £30 in free bets , allowing you to spread your wagers across the remainder of today's action.

Existing bet365 customers: boosted Coronation Stakes odds

Already have a bet365 account? Existing customers can take advantage of a special Coronation Stakes price boost.

Untitled Document Royal Ascot 2026 4/5 Day 4 Super Boost - Precise To Win WAS 4/6 - NOW EVS ROYAL ASCOT Coronation Stakes CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply 18+ T&Cs apply. Prices subject to change. GambleAware.com.

Precise to win the Coronation Stakes

Was: 4-6

Now: Evens (1-1)

The Irish 1,000 Guineas heroine heads the market after reversing Newmarket form with stablemate True Love and is one of Friday's headline attractions at Royal Ascot.

How to claim your bet365 Royal Ascot free bets

Claiming your Royal Ascot welcome offer is quick and straightforward.

Click Join Now and complete the registration process. Deposit at least £10 using an eligible payment method. Place a qualifying bet of £10 or more at the required minimum odds. Once your qualifying bet has settled, your free bets will be credited automatically.

bet365 R oyal Ascot offer: £30 in free bets terms and conditions

As with any betting offer, it's important to check the terms and conditions. Here are the details for bet365's Royal Ascot betting offer :

For New Customers.

Min deposit requirement.

Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets.

Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply.

Returns exclude Bet Credits stake.

Time limits and T&Cs apply.

At the Racing Post, we have rounded up all of the best Royal Ascot free bets and betting offers in one place. Across the Festival, you can claim £2,500+ in bookmaker bonuses , including offers available on each day of Royal Ascot 2026.

Royal Ascot 2026 Friday race schedule

Friday June 19

For more expert insight, check out our expert Royal Ascot tips for the best racing picks.

Royal Ascot day four FAQs

What is the bet365 Royal Ascot Friday offer?

New customers can claim £30 in free bets with bet365 by placing a qualifying £10 bet on Friday’s Royal Ascot card. The offer can be used across the remainder of the day four action once credited.

What is the bet365 price boost on Friday?

bet365 are offering an existing customer boost on the Coronation Stakes, with Precise now priced at evens (boosted from 4/6). She is one of the leading fillies of her generation after her Irish 1,000 Guineas win.

Can I place an each-way bet using a Royal Ascot free bet?

Many bookmakers allow free bets to be used on each-way wagers, although terms and conditions vary between operators. Check the promotion details before placing your bet.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Click for more racing free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will ear